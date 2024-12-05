Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Feedstock Type (Agriculture Waste, Municipal Waste), Capacity, Application, and Sector (Energy & Utilities, Commercial & Residential, Industrial) Forecast to 2031.'

The anaerobic digestion systems market is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by government initiatives supporting the development & adoption of anaerobic digestion systems, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of anaerobic digestion systems, growing need for safe waste disposal, and rising demand for renewable energy sources. However, the high initial investment requirements & operating costs of anaerobic digestion systems restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies into anaerobic digestion systems and increasing use of anaerobic digestion systems in sewage & wastewater treatment are expected to generate growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, operational issues with anaerobic digestion systems are a major challenge impacting market growth.

Government Initiatives Supporting the Development & Adoption of Anaerobic Digestion Systems

Government initiatives play a crucial role in driving the use of anaerobic digestion systems and making them more accessible and financially viable. Through financial incentives, regulatory support, waste management policies, and renewable energy programs, governments are encouraging the development of anaerobic digestion systems as part of broader efforts to address climate change, reduce waste, and transition to cleaner energy sources. These policies not only support environmental sustainability but also stimulate economic growth by creating jobs in the renewable energy and waste management sectors. Most of the regulations and policies that encourage the implementation of anaerobic digestion technology can be categorized as comprehensive agriculture regulations, air emissions regulations, water discharge regulations, manure storage regulations, nutrient management policies, and renewable energy-related regulations. There has been significant growth in the adoption of anaerobic digestion systems in countries with specific policies focused on promoting anaerobic digestion technology, including Canada, the U.K., and the U.S.

Furthermore, incentives play an important role in ensuring the success and viability of implementing anaerobic digestion systems. Despite the benefits of anaerobic digestion systems, their implementation involves financial challenges, such as significant capital investment requirements and operating costs. Additionally, long-term operation and maintenance costs cannot be recouped easily through normal agricultural business practices. Many governments are offering incentives for AD projects to increase the economic feasibility and attractiveness of AD systems, offset costs, and generate revenue streams.

Governments around the globe are turning to anaerobic digestion as a means to reduce GHG emissions in the agriculture sector in addition to producing renewable energy and improving nutrient management practices. Thus, government initiatives are making anaerobic digestion a more feasible and practical solution for small- and large-scale waste management and environmental challenges, driving the growth of this market.

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Analysis: Key Findings

Based on offering, in 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of 46.7% of the anaerobic digestion systems market. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Based on feedstock type, in 2024, the industrial waste segment is expected to account for the largest share of 25.6% of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. However, the agricultural waste segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Based on capacity, in 2024, the medium-scale segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41.4% of the anaerobic digestion systems market. Moreover, the medium-scale segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2024, the agricultural & industrial waste management segment is expected to account for the largest share of 42.1% of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. Moreover, this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on sector, in 2024, the energy & utilities segment is expected to account for the largest share of 32.2% of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. However, the agriculture segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis:

Based on geography, the anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 34.3% of the anaerobic digestion systems market. This market is projected to reach $ 10,418.3 million by 2031.

North America's significant market share is attributed to the presence of prominent anaerobic digestion systems players, stringent environmental regulations, high food waste levels, and a growing focus on renewable energy.

The North American anaerobic digestion systems market, led primarily by the U.S, is driven by the region's substantial municipal solid waste (MSW) output and significant food waste challenges. North America is a leading waste producer, accounting for approximately 16% of global food waste generated along the supply chain. The U.S., in particular, disposes of approximately 30–40% of its food supply, making it the world's largest contributor to food waste. In 2022 alone, Americans discarded 31.3 million tons of produce, 18 million tons of prepared foods, 14.2 million tons of dairy and eggs, 10.6 million tons of dry goods, and 5.08 million tons of meat and seafood. This immense volume of waste presents both environmental and economic challenges, creating a strong demand for sustainable waste management solutions like anaerobic digestion systems.

Furthermore, government policies in the region, particularly in the U.S., are actively supporting efforts to reduce food waste and promote renewable energy. The U.S. Food Waste Reduction Alliance (FWRA) is focused on reducing food waste through initiatives such as increasing food donations and redirecting unavoidable food waste to productive uses like energy generation and composting, rather than sending it to landfills. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set a goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030, which indirectly promotes more efficient waste management practices like anaerobic digestion.

Moreover, many states across the U.S. have adopted organic waste bans and recycling mandates, requiring institutions and businesses to divert organic waste from landfills. These regulations encourage the widespread adoption of anaerobic digestion as a solution for managing organic waste. Therefore, high food waste levels, increasing government support, and a growing focus on renewable energy are driving the growth of the anaerobic digestion systems market in North America.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

The anaerobic digestion systems market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of 31.1% of the anaerobic digestion systems market in Asia-Pacific. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable waste management solutions and the increasing waste management regulations to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for anaerobic digestion systems globally. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are witnessing rapid advancements in anaerobic digestion systems technology and are investing significantly in the sector. The increasing demand for anaerobic digestion systems in various applications, including power generation and agricultural & industrial waste management, is driving market growth in APAC.

Furthermore, governments across the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly implementing regulations to promote sustainable waste management. For instance, India's Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) focuses on cleanliness, waste reduction, and sanitation and encourages municipalities to explore technologies like anaerobic digestion for waste treatment. These initiatives, coupled with rapid urbanization and strong regulatory support, are expected to drive the adoption of anaerobic digestion systems across the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios and geographic presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the anaerobic digestion systems market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the anaerobic digestion systems market were product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the anaerobic digestion systems market include Kanadevia Inova Group (A Part of Hitachi Zosen Corporation) (Switzerland), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (U.S.), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Nature Energy Biogas A/S (A Part of Shell plc) (Denmark), Biokraft International AB (Sweden), VWS (UK) Ltd (A Part of Veolia Environnement) (U.K.), Renewi plc (U.K.), Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bioenergy Devco, LLC (U.S.), PlanET Biogas Group GmbH (Germany), Biogen (UK) Ltd (U.K.), Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), Zero Waste Energy, LLC (U.S.), Agraferm Technologies AG (Germany), Bioquadrat Energie- und Wassertechnik Holding GmbH (Austria), and AAT Abases- und Abfalltechnik GmbH (Austria).

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In July 2024 , Kanadevia Inova Group ( Switzerland ) acquired Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service A/S ( Denmark ).

, Kanadevia Inova Group ( ) acquired Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service A/S ( ). In April 2023 , Nature Energy Biogas A/S ( Denmark ) partnered with Nordion Energy AB ( Sweden ) to boost biogas production in Sweden . The collaboration combines Nature Energy's expertise in large-scale biogas facilities with Nordion Energy's energy infrastructure capabilities to connect new biogas production to the grid.

, Nature Energy Biogas A/S ( ) partnered with Nordion Energy AB ( ) to boost biogas production in . The collaboration combines Nature Energy's expertise in large-scale biogas facilities with Nordion Energy's energy infrastructure capabilities to connect new biogas production to the grid. In November 2022 , Kanadevia Inova Group ( Switzerland ) formed a strategic partnership with PALES, a Turkish engineering and investment firm specializing in renewable energy plant development, to collaborate on the design, development, and delivery of biogas and biomethane projects.

, Kanadevia Inova Group ( ) formed a strategic partnership with PALES, a Turkish engineering and investment firm specializing in renewable energy plant development, to collaborate on the design, development, and delivery of biogas and biomethane projects. In April 2022 , Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (U.S.) acquired Frontier Water Systems, LLC (U.S.), a leading supplier of engineered equipment packages for the high-rate treatment of selenium, nitrate, and metals in water and wastewater.

, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (U.S.) acquired Frontier Water Systems, LLC (U.S.), a leading supplier of engineered equipment packages for the high-rate treatment of selenium, nitrate, and metals in water and wastewater. In September 2021 , Kanadevia Inova Group signed an agreement with EasyMining Services Sweden AB ( Sweden ) for its patented Ash2Salt technology. Under this agreement, Kanadevia Inova will expand the market for this unique technology outside the Nordics.

, Kanadevia Inova Group signed an agreement with EasyMining Services Sweden AB ( ) for its patented Ash2Salt technology. Under this agreement, Kanadevia Inova will expand the market for this unique technology outside the Nordics. In September 2021 , Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (U.S.) formed a strategic partnership with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. (U.S.), combining Ostara's industry-leading nutrient recovery solutions with Evoqua's advanced water and wastewater treatment technologies. This collaboration enables customers to recover valuable nutrients and convert them into high-quality fertilizers.

Scope of the Report:

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment—by Offering

Hardware

Digester Tanks

Biogas Handling Equipment

Monitoring & Control Equipment

Feedstock Pre-Processing Equipment

Other Hardware

Software

Simulation Software

Energy Modeling Software

Data Management Software

Services

Designing & Installation Services

Operation & Maintenance Services

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment—by Feedstock Type

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Sewage Waste

Agricultural Waste

Other Feedstocks

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment—by Capacity

Medium-scale

Large-scale

Small-scale

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment—by Application

Agricultural & Industrial Waste Management

Power Generation

Fuel

Other Applications

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment—by Sector

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Commercial & Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia & New Zealand

&

Malaysia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Denmark



Switzerland



Finland



Austria



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

