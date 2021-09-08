Ana de Armas Stars in the Natural Diamond Council's Imminent Celebrity Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year, Unveiling Jewellery Collection Created by Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative Participant Malyia McNaughton

"Diamond jewellery sales have seen record breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic," said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. "Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life's moments. This campaign emanates the 'Love Life' manifesto to the core. We're thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience."

Ana de Armas is a Golden Globe nominee for her performance in "Knives Out" and her upcoming films include "No Time To Die," "Blonde," and "The Gray Man." Ana de Armas radiates throughout the Mallorca, Spain-shot campaign, fully embodying "Love Life" as an inspirational call to action, and rejoicing in various social settings as natural diamonds help to generate new memories. Ana de Armas was approached for the sophomore "For Moments Like No Other" campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds. Gregarious, confident, talented, and worldly, she is a fitting ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council's unique, international mission.

"I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn't be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council," said Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewellery collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewellery designer Malyia McNaughton. Malyia McNaughton is an active participant in NDC's US based Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative with Lorraine Schwartz, which launched in January 2021. The collection is available at madebymalyia.com and is being interpreted by retailers globally for the Holiday season.

"It was a privilege to work alongside Malyia and see how she applied her unique sensibility in interpreting the confluence of the season's most prevailing diamond jewelry trends - gender fluidity, heavy metal chains, and the marquise cut - with the essence of 'Love Life.' The resulting original and modern collection has inspired and mobilised major manufacturers and NDC's retailer network to carry or create versions of these IP-protected designs as they prepare themselves for the holiday season and beyond," says David Kellie.

The collection will launch together with the campaign on September 8th, showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website housed on naturaldiamonds.com, which has received over 100 million unique visitors since its launch in June 2020. The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu, and photographed by Sasha Marro in addition to Molly SJ Lowe. Karla Welch provided fashion styling for Ana de Armas while Georgia Pendlebury along with Manu Cossu provided overarching fashion and creative direction.

