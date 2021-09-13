Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council’s Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year

Ms. de Armas radiates throughout the Mallorca, Spain-shot campaign, fully embodying "Love Life" as an inspirational call to action, and rejoicing in various social settings as natural diamonds help generate new memories. Ms. de Armas was approached for the sophomore "For Moments Like No Other" campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds. Gregarious, confident, talented, and worldly, she is a fitting ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council's unique, international mission.

"Diamond jewellery sales have seen record-breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic," said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. "Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life's moments. This campaign emanates the 'Love Life' manifesto to the core. We're thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience."

"I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn't be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council," said Ms. de Armas.

Ms. de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewellery collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton. Ms. McNaughton is an active participant in NDC's Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative with Lorraine Schwartz, which was launched in January 2021. The collection is available at madebymalyia.com and is being interpreted by retailers globally for the holiday season.

"The TVC captures the prevailing sentiment of positivity and optimism as the world opens up and we get the opportunity to celebrate the meaningful moments of life with our loved ones. There is no better expression of this love and affection than eternal, emotion-evoking natural diamonds. Ana brings alive these emotions through her spontaneity and we hope it inspires everyone to love life and enjoy their diamond jewellery this festive season," says Richa Singh, Managing Director - India & Middle East, Natural Diamond Council.

The collection launched together with the campaign on September 8th, showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website housed on naturaldiamonds.com , which has received over 100 million unique visitors since its launch in June 2020. The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu, and photographed by Sasha Marro in addition to Molly SJ Lowe. Karla Welch provided fashion styling for de Armas while Georgia Pendlebury along with Manu Cossu provided overarching fashion and creative direction.

Along with campaigns and collaborations, the NDC believes that the brand should deliver direct-to-consumer, educational, inspiring content through the website. The same has been strategically curated over the months collaborating with experts across genres, influential voices, artists and jewellery influencers to publish over 100 India-centric articles on the timeless natural diamonds. NDC has had the opportunity of having exclusive access to luxury houses over the past year and also covered stories of diamond manufacturing pioneers. With the launch of the retailer and e-learning portal this year, the NDC has made significant progress in integrating its retailer network.

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) advances diamonds' desirability by publishing trends and sharing resources and information with consumers on the ultimate timeless and natural luxury good. The NDC also works to support the integrity of the natural diamond industry, providing transparency, and insight on the ethics, sustainability and progress of this sector.

