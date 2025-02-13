An independent third-party performance assessment confirms that the Aquarius AQ 150 engine demonstrates 25% higher efficiency than the world's leading engines, operates on multiple fuel types, and is significantly lighter than existing alternatives

As a reminder, Aquarius' innovative systems generate and supply clean electricity, designed to enable ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles in the rapidly growing EV market. Aquarius' systems are smaller and more efficient than existing market solutions and do not depend on the power grid.

According to Gal Fridman, CEO of Aquarius: "This report unequivocally proves that Aquarius has the right solution at the right time in terms of structure, efficiency, and quality. Aquarius continues to lead the revolution in innovative engines and solidify its position in the technology market. With groundbreaking performance, operational flexibility, and a significant competitive advantage, the company anticipates growing interest in AQ engines from various industries."

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA) is pleased to announce that it has received a performance assessment report for the AQ 150 engine, conducted by BTD (Breuer Technical Development), an independent third-party expert. The report, based on technological validation testing at an external engineering service company, confirms that the Aquarius Engine offers substantial advantages in size, weight, efficiency, and multi-fuel capability.

Key Findings:

In the picture: Gal Friedman, CEO and founder of Aquarius Engines, together with the engine developed by the company. (PRNewsfoto/Aquarius Engines)

The company has begun producing the first units of the Aquarius engine, the AQ dr engine, the first of its kind in the world.

engine, the first of its kind in the world. The engine concept is modular. From the 6-cylinder engine, derivatives such as a single cylinder or 3 cylinders can be built.

The engine has been tested running on LPG in a single-cylinder configuration, with measurements used for simulations across other models.

in a single-cylinder configuration, with measurements used for simulations across other models. With minimal modifications, the engine is expected to operate on hydrogen and CNG as well.

as well. In a six-cylinder configuration , at 3,000 RPM , the engine is projected to achieve an efficiency of 40% .

, at , the engine is projected to achieve an efficiency of . The Aquarius Engine is remarkably lightweight and compact compared to similar engines from leading global manufacturers.

compared to similar engines from leading global manufacturers. When compared to the four leading engine manufacturers worldwide , the Aquarius Engine demonstrates 25% greater efficiency than the best-performing engine on the market .

, the Aquarius Engine demonstrates . BTD confirms that Aquarius holds unique and essential innovations that fill significant gaps in the market.

It is important to note that the forecasts regarding engine performance and commercial implementation are based on current data but are subject to external factors beyond the company's control and may change.

The company will continue to update on developments.

