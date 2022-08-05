An Increasing Shift towards Better-Orchestrated Care in the Home Care Settings Will Boost the Market for Connected Medical Devices in North America: Ken Research

As healthcare agencies cite the need for moving more and more patients to secure home care settings and reduce the burden on traditional healthcare facilities, the demand for connected medical devices is witnessing a rise in North America .

. Precise and data-based clinical guidance, qualities that connected medical devices equip the healthcare providers with, is resulting in faster and efficient care. The scope of containing the cost of care through these devices is leading smaller facilities, such as specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers to adopt these devices in North America .

. The traceability features that these devices come with is also helping in the treatment of aging people. Moreover, the rising numbers of health-conscious people is also boosting the demand for these devices that help to keep vital health parameters under control.

The Need for Moving More Patients to Secure Home Care Settings: Traditional healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes, is fast becoming overburdened in terms of serving patients through their existing infrastructure, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Treating patients in a secure and well-monitored home care setting is becoming vital for many in North America. Connected medical devices help keep continuous track on patients recovering at home and also ensures timely delivery of care through their real-time alerting systems.

Faster, Efficient and Cost-Effective Delivery of Care: Connected medical devices offer better clinical guidance by unlocking large siloes of critical patient data. The use of AI and even block chain technology in some cases help care providers equip healthcare providers with precision and accuracy in their identification and diagnosis of conditions. Moreover, the use of connected technology help deliver services faster and contain the cost.

The Use of Connected Medical Devices in Keeping Vital Health Parameters in Check: Especially after the Covid pandemic, people have become more aware about keeping their vital health parameters under control. Increased health awareness is driving the growth in wearable health trackers and connected monitoring devices to keep a check on glucose levels, blood pressure, heart rate, etc.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "North America Connected Medical Devices Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rising Consumer Awareness, Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, and Cost-containment of Connected Medical Devices" believe that the Connected Medical Devices market is expected to grow due to many benefits offered by these devices, including faster and efficient delivery of care at a lower cost, the scope of offering improved healthcare services in home care settings and the provisions of keeping vital health parameters in check with real-time monitoring and alerting systems.

Key Segments Covered in North America Connected Medical Devices Market:-

North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Components

Medical devices



System and Software



Connectivity Technology



Services

North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Application

Consultation and Diagnosis Services



Treatment Services



Remote Monitoring



Fitness



Wellness Services

North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Product/ Solution

Diagnostic Imaging



Consumables



Patient Aids



Orthopedic and Prosthetic



Dental Products



Other Medical Equipment

North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Type of End User Industry

Hospitals



Nursing Homes



Pathological Labs



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Home Care Settings and Monitoring

North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Geography and Major Countries

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Key Target Audience:-

Connected Medical Devices Manufacturers



Connected Medical Device Product Assemblers



Connected Medical Device Developers



Connected Medical Device Raw Materials Suppliers



Connected Medical Device Components Suppliers



Value-Added Resellers (VARs)



Potential Investors in Connected Medical Device Companies



Distributors and Retailers of Connected Medical Devices

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021



Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Mentioned:-

Key Competitors in North America Connected Medical Devices Market



Abbott Laboratories





Boston Scientific Corporation





Medtronic.





Philips Corporation





Stryker





NXP Semiconductors





Honeywell





Baxter





GE Healthcare





Beckton, Dickinson and Company (BD)





Masimo Corporation





Drager

Emerging Connected Medical Devices Companies in North America

Bright Uro

Zeta Surgical

Biomotum, INC

Puzzle Medical Devices

Arma Biosciences

Repare Therapeutics

ECGlove

MediQo

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of North America Connected Medical Devices Industry

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of North America Connected Medical Devices Market

Historic Growth of Overall North America Connected Medical Devices Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Connected Medical Devices Industry

Overview, Product Offerings and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall North America Connected Medical Devices Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Connected Medical Devices Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of North America Connected Medical Devices Market in Major North American Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging North America Connected Medical Devices Companies within Each Major Country

Philippines Medical Devices Outlook to 2025 (Second Edition)- Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases and Expected Growth in Demand for Cancer Therapy and Dialysis Equipment

Singapore Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Medical Device (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Patient Aids, Orthopedic & Prosthetics, Dental Products And Others)

Singapore Medical device revenue increased at a double digit CAGR during 2012-2017. The market is in the growing stage with rise in number of foreign players. This was driven by expansion of healthcare institutions and increased demand for home care devices such as Elderly Care -Monitoring Systems (sensors at home, applications, and wearable devices). Singaporeans' strong demand for better healthcare creates an excellent market for foreign medical device companies, who supply more than 85% of the country's devices. Leading importers include the US, Germany and Japan. At present, more than 60% of products imported into Singapore are subsequently re-exported.

Singapore Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Medical Device (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Patient Aids, Orthopedic & Prosthetics, Dental Products And Others)

Singapore Medical device revenue increased at a double digit CAGR during 2012-2017. The market is in the growing stage with rise in number of foreign players. This was driven by expansion of healthcare institutions and increased demand for home care devices such as Elderly Care -Monitoring Systems (sensors at home, applications, and wearable devices). Singaporeans' strong demand for better healthcare creates an excellent market for foreign medical device companies, who supply more than 85% of the country's devices. Leading importers include the US, Germany and Japan. At present, more than 60% of products imported into Singapore are subsequently re-exported.

Vietnam Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Equipments (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Dental Products, Orthopedics and Prosthetics, Patient Aids And Other Medical Devices)

Vietnam medical devices market recorded growth at a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017, driven by liberal import policies, and surge in Orthopedic and Prosthetic medical equipments. Increase in investments in public healthcare facilities and tax exemption for newly established private healthcare providers increased the demand for medical devices. With a need to improve healthcare services in Vietnam, healthcare providers are focusing on using advanced technological medical equipments which will help in early detection of diseases and increase pace in diagnosis and recovery timelines.

Indonesia Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Medical Consumable Products, Diagnostic Imaging Products, Auxiliary Devices, Orthopedic Implants, Dental Products, Aesthetic Devices, By Imports & Domestic Production

Indonesia Medical device revenue increased from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017 at a CAGR of ~%. The market is in the growing stage with a rise in a number of foreign players. The market is almost entirely import driven. There were ~ medical device distributors and ~medical device production units in Indonesia as of 2015. The growing number of hospitals or other health centers in Indonesia has led to the rising demand for medical equipment. Indonesia's medical device market is highly regulated with stringent import regulations even though it heavily relies on imports. This is due to a lack of established local manufacturers. The demand has increased majorly for diagnostic imaging, medical consumables, aesthetic, orthopedic and dental products. This is driven by increased healthcare spending and raising awareness of different treatment methods.

UAE Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by technological advancement, increase in the aging population and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country

UAE is the fourth largest medical device market in the Middle East and Africa region, growing @8.7% CAGR in 2015-2020. It is a highly price sensitive and import dependent market with advanced medical devices imported from countries such as US, Germany, Japan and China and local production limited to prototype units, spare parts and disposables such as surgical gloves, syringes, and needles. UAE's increasing budget allocation for the healthcare sector and ongoing healthcare development projects has played a pivotal role in the continued growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The North America Connected Medical Devices Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of North America Connected Medical Devices Market?

The North America Connected Medical Devices Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 8% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the North America Connected Medical Devices Market?

Shift Towards Homecare Settings and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.

Which is the Fastest Growing Application Segment within the North America Connected Medical Devices Market?

Remote Monitoring is the fastest growing application segment within the North America Connected Medical Devices Market.

Who are the Key Players in North America Connected Medical Devices Market?

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Philips Corporation, Stryker, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell, Baxter, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Masimo Corporation and Drager are the major companies operating in North America Wearable Electronics Market.

