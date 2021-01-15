An Homage to Nature: THOMAS SABO launches the Spring/Summer Collections 2021

"The essence of this Collection lies in its connection with nature, the concentration on the essential," says Thomas Sabo, Founder and Chairman of the company.

The Charming Collection also starts the season playfully. Delicate natural motifs decorate the trendy pieces of jewellery, which can be combined in numerous variations. With the motto "Go for Gold," musician David Garrett is the face of the bold Rebel at heart Collection and presents THOMAS SABO icons with high-quality yellow gold plating.

The designs will be available worldwide from 15th January 2021 in THOMAS SABO stores, shop-in-shops, online at www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees.

