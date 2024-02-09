AMZ Pathfinder, an advertising agency that helps brands scale with Amazon's marketing platforms, has entered into a strategic partnership with ecommerce funding solutions company, Yardline

MACUNGIE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardline and AMZ Pathfinder have joined forces to empower small businesses in the ecommerce landscape. Yardline is a leader in ecommerce funding solutions, and AMZ Pathfinder is an innovative Amazon-focused agency. This partnership is set to enhance the way small businesses navigate the competitive ecommerce landscape, offering a range of benefits to Amazon sellers seeking to elevate their online presence.

The collaboration between Yardline and AMZ Pathfinder brings forth mutual benefits for small businesses looking to thrive in the competitive world of ecommerce. Yardline's funding solutions complement AMZ Pathfinder's expertise, providing businesses with the necessary financial support to implement and scale the strategies recommended by AMZ Pathfinder.

AMZ Pathfinder is an award-winning, Amazon-focused advertising and conversion rate optimization agency. They help businesses selling on Amazon intelligently scale their advertising, hit their key business metrics, and are committed to outstanding client communication.

Their services encompass Amazon Sponsored Ads, ADSP, Google Ads for Amazon, product listing optimization, and Amazon Storefront creation and optimization.

Yardline, known for its comprehensive funding solutions, enables small businesses to order more inventory, launch new products, and run targeted advertising campaigns. Yardline is committed to providing instant access to the best rates and terms. Qualified applicants can get approved for up to $20 million in funding within 24 hours.

The ecommerce funding options offered by Yardline include inventory financing, small business loans, revolving lines of credit, revenue-based financing, personal and business credit cards, PO and Invoice Factoring, SBA Loans, and more.

"Our partnership with AMZ Pathfinder is a game-changer for small businesses aiming to make a mark in the ecommerce industry," said Seth Broman, CEO of Yardline. "By combining Yardline's robust funding solutions with AMZ Pathfinder's strategic insights, we empower entrepreneurs to not only navigate the challenges of the online marketplace but also to effectively seize growth opportunities."

AMZ Pathfinder echoed the sentiment, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Yardline to offer our clients a holistic solution to their ecommerce challenges. The combination of our Amazon advertising services and Yardline's funding options creates a powerful combination that will undoubtedly drive success for businesses in the ever-evolving ecommerce landscape. Clients often ask us about reliable funding solutions for their ecommerce ventures, and we consistently recommend Yardline. With Yardline, businesses gain the flexibility to use funds in a way that best suits their growth strategies."

To explore AMZ Pathfinder's consulting services, visit AMZ Pathfinder's website . For more information about Yardline and its ecommerce funding solutions, please visit Yardline's website . Yardline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiftline Corp .

