Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market to Reach $1.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is driven by factors such as an increase in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, initiatives by government and non-government organizations, and growth in awareness and understanding of ALS.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market by Drug (Riluzole, Edaravone, and Others), by Type, (Sporadiac ALS and Familial ALS), and by Distribution Channel, (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, and Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment industry generated $0.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.0 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10609

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, initiatives by government and non-government organizations, and growth in awareness and understanding of ALS drive the growth of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. However, the side effects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs restricts the market growth. Moreover, increase in R&D activities presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.0 billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered Drug, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Initiatives by government and non-government organizations Growth in awareness and understanding of ALS Opportunity Increase in R&D activities Restraint Side effects of drugs

Impact of Covid-19 on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market owing to decrease in demand for ALS drugs due to the low hospitalization visits and cancellation of many surgeries due to pandemic.

In addition, pandemic disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, which led to shortages of ALS drugs that hampered the market growth during pandemic.

However, the market is recovering after pandemic, and show stable growth for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market owing to ongoing research into the causes and treatment of ALS led to development of new therapies and treatment approaches and rise in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Procure Complete Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-treatment-market

The Riluzole segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug, the Riluzole segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Riluzole is a medication that works by reducing the release of glutamate, a neurotransmitter that may damage motor neurons in people with ALS which supports segment growth.

The sporadic ALS segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based type, the sporadic ALS segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than 90% of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in cases of sporadic ALS and increase in awareness about these diseases, along with early diagnostic tools and protocols are expected to fuel the segment growth. However, the familial ALS segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. The growing cases of familial ALS has increases the demand for ALS treatment which propels the growth of segment.

The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Easy availability of ALS medications in drug stores & retail pharmacies drives the segmental growth. However, the online providers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Easy availability of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs which helps patients buy products at ease and surge in usage of online apps which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10609

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for diagnosis, and higher healthcare expenditure, increase in awareness about early diagnosis of disease and higher adoption of drugs for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis promoted the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in health awareness, surge in awareness of preventive healthcare, and rise in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market.

Leading Market Players: -

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Covis Pharma GmbH

ITALFARMACO S.P.A.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. These players have adopted strategies such product approval, agreement, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Bioinformatics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research