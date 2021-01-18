Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period (2020-2030) with the US expected to top the Charts, projects DelveInsight

The ALS Market report offers 10 years of Market forecast based on the epidemiological model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The surge in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market can be attributed to a vast pipeline, initiation of HEALEY ALS platform trials, mutation-specific treatment development in the pipeline, a need for a curative treatment option, increase in the ALS prevalence, effective drug approvals in the past 3-4 years, improvisations in market regulatory guidelines, growing awareness about the disease, along with geographical expansions and meaningful collaborations in the ALS pharma industry.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market report offers detailed coverage of the disease, its available treatment options, patient pool, and diagnostic modalities. The report lays down the comprehensive insights into market outlook, upcoming pipeline therapies, and unmet needs along with the major collaboration and funding opportunities in the ALS market landscape.

Some of the highlights of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market report:

Radicava (edaravone) is the first treatment to receive US FDA approval in more than 20 years in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market. Once launched in oral suspension formulation, the drug is expected to achieve the highest patient share.

(edaravone) is the first treatment to receive US FDA approval in more than 20 years in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market. Once launched in oral suspension formulation, the drug is expected to achieve the highest patient share. Key pipeline therapies anticipated to enter the ALS market are ODM-109 (Orion Pharma), Reldesemtiv (Cytokinetics), Arimoclomol (Orphazyme), Trehalose (Seelos Therapeutics), Verdiperstat ( Biohaven Pharmaceutical), IC14 (Implicit Bioscience), BIIB067 (Tofersen; Biogen) and CNM-Au8 (Clene Nanomedicine), AMX0035 (AMYLYX), PrimeC (Neurosense therapeutics), IPL344 (Immunity Pharma), MediciNova (MN166) among several others.

(Orion Pharma), (Cytokinetics), (Orphazyme), (Seelos Therapeutics), Biohaven Pharmaceutical), (Implicit Bioscience), (Tofersen; Biogen) and (Clene Nanomedicine), AMX0035 (AMYLYX), (Neurosense therapeutics), (Immunity Pharma), (MN166) among several others. Currently, Tofersen is the only drug facing no competition in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market as it is specifically targeting SOD1 mutation. Thus, it is anticipated to acquire the highest ALS market share.

is the only drug facing no competition in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market as it is specifically targeting SOD1 mutation. Thus, it is anticipated to acquire the highest ALS market share. Verdiperstat is the first therapy undergoing clinical trials as multiple treatments for ALS patients at once. Thus, it will attract higher patient participation while reducing the overall research cost burden of the company.

is the first therapy undergoing clinical trials as multiple treatments for ALS patients at once. Thus, it will attract higher patient participation while reducing the overall research cost burden of the company. Trehalose has been a recent addition to the HEALEY ALS platform trial in December 2020 . Seelos has initiated a registration Phase II/III trial for evaluation of Trehalose in ALS patients

has been a recent addition to the HEALEY ALS platform trial in . Seelos has initiated a registration Phase II/III trial for evaluation of Trehalose in ALS patients Emerging therapies such as Medicinova's Ibudiblast and AB science's Masitinib are expected to get launched in combination with the current standard of care (SOC), which mainly includes Riluzole and Radicava.

Know more about the report highlights @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Landscape and Forecast

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a group of progressive, rare neurological diseases, which are a result of gradual deterioration and death of motor neurons. Over time the muscles weaken, start to twitch (called fasciculations), and waste away (atrophy), eventually, leading the brain to lose its ability to initiate and control voluntary movement.

ALS can be either sporadic or genetic. The sporadic type is the most common and can affect anyone. The genetic or familial type is rarer. On the basis of mutation, ALS patients can exhibit mutations such as C9ORF72, SOD1, along with others including TARDBP, FUS, OPTN, ANG, etc., and non-mutated/unidentified mutations. The diagnosed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis prevalent cases in the 7MM are estimated to be 48,112 in 2020, which is further expected to increase by 2030.

The Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis epidemiology section of the report proffers insights into the historical and current Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patient pool and forecasted trends for 7MM. ALS report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmentation for the study period 2017-30:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Prevalent Population

Diagnosed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Prevalent Population

Gender-Specific Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution

Age-specific Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution

Type-specific Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution

Mutation-Specific Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution

Site of Onset of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Population in numbers (N)

Visit, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology , for more information

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Market Landscape

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment landscape includes multidisciplinary care, such as physical therapy, speech therapy, dietary counselling, heat or whirlpool therapy and others. Approved drugs in the ALS market comprises Riluzole, Nuedexta, Radicava, and Tiglutik. Rilutek (Riluzole; Covis Pharmaceuticals) is indicated for the treatment of ALS and the mechanism by which riluzole exerts its therapeutic effects in patients with ALS is still unknown. Another approved drug Tiglutik (riluzole), an oral suspension, is the first and only easy-to-swallow thickened riluzole liquid for ALS and is administered twice daily via an oral syringe. On the other hand, Exservan is an oral Riluzole film used to treat ALS. Nuedexta is available as a combination drug containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide and quinidine sulfate indicated for the treatment of pseudobulbar affect. Radicava (Edaravone; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma) is another treatment option for the ALS. During clinical trials, it has shown to decrease the decline of the physical functions, however, it is capable of causing adverse effects owing to its constituent sodium bisulfite.

Request for sample @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market for rich insights into treatment modalities

Medications are also be given to manage symptoms of ALS, including pain, muscle cramps, stiffness, excess saliva and phlegm, and the pseudobulbar affect (involuntary or uncontrollable episodes of crying and/or laughing, or other emotional displays). Drugs also are available to help individuals with pain, depression, sleep disturbances, and constipation. There also exists a variety of tools and mechanical devices such as non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and mechanical ventilation for breathing support to help with ALS such as splints, reach extenders, and grab-bars.

However, the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis therapeutic market lacks a curative approach that can halt or reverse the progression of the disease. Even though Radicava can effectively delay physical disability in ALS patients, however, its high pricing may pose a threat to the overall patient compliance of the drug. Furthermore, the lack of epidemiological data of the disease in the pediatric population hinders the development of novel therapies focused on children below 18 years of age. A poor understanding of the mutations, which form a major cause of the ALS, dims down the ongoing speed of the development of the pipeline therapies. Thus, there is a need for better research opportunities in the domain to facilitate a better understanding of the disease and development of potential novel therapies.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies

Arimoclomol - Orphazyme

Tofersen/BIIB067- Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ibudilast - MediciNova

Masitinib - AB Sciences

Levosimendan - Novus therapeutics

AMX0035 - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Ranolazine - Gilead Sciences

EPI-589 - PTC Therapeutics

Ezogabine - GlaxoSmithKline

Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8 - Clene Nanomedicine

Ravulizumab/Ultomiris - Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Verdiperstat - Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Zilucoplan - UCB Pharma

Trehalose – Seelos Therapeutics

Know more about the top emerging therapies in the ALS market @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drug Pipeline

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Forecast

DelveInsight estimates that approval of novel Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline therapies is expected to give the ALS market size a much-needed boost in the foreseeable future. Although, most of the therapies are going to get commercialized in combination with Riluzole and Radicava. In addition to this, other emerging therapies are under trials while the patient is already following their treatment regimen of Riluzole. Thus, it can be said that the pipeline therapies will be sharing the market share with the available market therapies.

Majority of emerging drugs are focusing on delaying the disease progression, and are not curative. Thus, the ALS market presents immense opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to explore and exploit their ground-breaking therapies and occupy the maximum potential. Here, gene and enzyme replacement therapies, which promise to cure the disease completely, automatically get the upper hand here. Several pharmaceutical companies are investigating novel approaches and joining hands with others to expedite the development of ALS treatment options. Recently, Catalent and BrainStorm entered into an agreement to manufacture NurOwn. Cytokinetics and Astellas entered into the Fast Skeletal Regulatory Activator Agreement, allowing Cytokinetics to exercise exclusive control over the future development and commercialization of reldesemtiv and other FSRA compounds and products. Besides agreements, acquisition spree in the ALS market is quite dominant as well. UCB acquired Ra Pharmaceuticals and got zilucoplan, which is currently in phase III, to its vast portfolio. Similarly, Novus Therapeutics completed the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, which is conducting a phase II clinical trial of AT-1501 for ALS.

Although several clinical trials are ongoing, however, an unsettling thing that might be a snag in the steady growth of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market is the quite unpropitious success rate of the clinical trials. The management of ALS is extremely expensive. Expensive drugs like Radicava pose a burden for ALS patients as not everyone can get access to the drug due to its high cost. Thus, the cost-effectiveness of the upcoming therapies is also expected to play a major part in their approval.

Know more about the collaboration and funding ongoing @ Major collaborations in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Scope of the report

Geography Coverage: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United

Kingdom), Japan.

Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Segmentation: By Geographies, By Therapies.

Key Players Involved: Orphazyme, Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, AB Sciences, Novus Therapeutics, Seelos Therapeutics, Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, PTC Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Clene Nanomedicine, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market size by therapies.

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis 3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis 4 ALS Market Overview at a Glance 5 ALS - Disease Background and Overview 6 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patient Journey 7 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 ALS Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs 10 Key Endpoints of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Treatment 11 ALS Marketed Products 12 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Therapies 13 ALS Seven Major Market Analysis 14 Attribute analysis 15 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (7MM) Market Outlook 16 Access and Reimbursement Overview of ALS 17 KOL Views 18 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Drivers 19 ALS Market Barriers 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight's, "Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 250+ pipeline drugs in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline landscape.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight's 'Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Multiple System Atrophy Market

DelveInsight's "Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Multiple Sclerosis Market

DelveInsight's "Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple Sclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple Sclerosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Alzheimer's disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Alzheimer's disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alzheimer's disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Market

DelveInsight's "Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Binge Eating Disorders Market

DelveInsight's "Binge (Eating) Disorders - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Binge (Eating) Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Binge (Eating) Disorders market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP