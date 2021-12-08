Amwins Global Risks announces new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks, the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London, announced today the appointment of Nate Mathis as chief executive officer.

Mathis was appointed as interim CEO in September after three years as chief operating officer.

James Drinkwater has been named executive chair of Amwins Global Risks while retaining his current role of President of Amwins.

"Nate's leadership and contributions in London have been invaluable, and I am thrilled to have him take this leadership role on a permanent basis," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "We have incredibly talented brokerage teams across each of our specialties, and we are committed to growing our London platform."

In his new role, Mathis will oversee Amwins' London business that represents more than $2 billion in placed premium. With more than 550 employees and business from over 150 countries, Amwins Global Risks is the leading independent Lloyd's broker.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Amwins for the past 10 years," said Mathis. "I look forward to working alongside and supporting our extremely talented team, ensuring we continue to invest in our people and maintain our entrepreneurial culture as the firm grows."

A graduate of Dartmouth College, Mathis joined Amwins in 2011 as part of the mergers and acquisitions team where he also helped build data and analytics capabilities for the firm. Nate was promoted to the leadership team of Amwins Access Insurance Services in 2016, developing the personal lines MGA and working with the firm's standard lines aggregation business. Before being appointed as interim CEO, he served as COO of both Amwins International and Amwins Global Risks beginning in 2018.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

