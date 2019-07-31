Amrita Gangotra, Former Director Technology of Vodafone & CIO of Bharti Airtel, Joins Tanla Solutions' Board as Independent Director

During her stint with Vodafone, as Opco Director Technology (CTIO), she operated from International locations in Europe and UK, and has worked with path-breaking technologies, such as rolling out the 4G network and prepping for the introduction of 5G network that have transformed the Telecom Industry.

In her decade long tenure as Director IT & CIO with the Bharti group, Ms. Amrita played an important role in launching technology platforms targeted at generating new revenue streams such as cloud, digital media exchange, m-commerce, m-ad etc. and end-to-end automation of customer life cycle management.

Given Ms. Amrita's successful and award-winning experience, extensive knowledge of IT transformation in the Telecom, FMCG and ITES sectors, international exposure and expertise in path-breaking technologies such as 5G for Enterprise, IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) based business process automation, she will be the perfect torchbearer to guide Tanla Solutions on its path towards global expansion and accelerated growth.

About Tanla Solutions:

Tanla started its journey as the new millennium set in with a small group of mobile messaging experts, with base in Hyderabad, India, to create a world-class messaging service. Today, Tanla is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest Cloud Communication providers, handling over 120 bn business communications annually. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease and simplicity of Cloud Communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. Tanla is a public limited company listed on leading Indian stock exchanges (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790).

Media Contact:

Imran Mohammad

marketing@tanla.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954773/Tanla_Solutions_Limited_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954760/Amrita_Tanla_Board_of_Directors.jpg







SOURCE Tanla Solutions Ltd