Amplitude Announces European Expansion and New Headquarters Office in Amsterdam

Amplitude is celebrating significant growth in 2019, announcing plans to expand their presence in the European market to meet the growing demand for enterprise scale product intelligence.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplitude, the product intelligence platform, announced plans to expand their presence in the European market including a new regional headquarters office in Amsterdam as well as an investment in its first European data center following a year of impressive growth.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the European region, a market where we have already seen substantial growth over the last few years," said Matthew Heinz, who recently joined Amplitude as Chief Revenue Officer to help lead the company's rapidly growing global sales efforts. "I'm excited to help scale our European go-to-market organization in order to meet the growing demand from enterprise customers who need product intelligence to build breakthrough products."

Modern digital businesses rely on Amplitude's product intelligence to build sustainable growth and deliver product experiences that improve customer engagement and drive monetization. Today, Amplitude serves 30,000 teams including 21 of the Fortune 100 such as NBC and Microsoft, as well as high-growth innovators like Atlassian, Babbel, ClearScore, Dice, Hubspot, Omio, Suunto, Treatwell and Trustpilot.

In addition to its new regional headquarters, Amplitude is investing in its first European data center in a continued effort to give their customers the confidence that their data is secure and protected to the highest standards. To support its expansion in the region and to better accommodate the needs of its growing customer base, Amplitude is actively hiring across their go-to-market teams in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, and Paris.

Amplitude — which has raised a total of USD $135 million from investors including Sequoia Capital, IVP, Battery Ventures, Benchmark Capital, and Y Combinator — is seeing continued momentum with leading European customers including Adidas, Canal+, Freeletics, Joyn, Le Monde, Well Pharmacy and Zenly. The company now tracks over 7 trillion user actions every year to help digital product and growth teams instantly understand user behavior and build engaging product experiences that convert and retain users.

Amplitude is seeing an increasing number of businesses begin to leverage customer data to help them grow their digital businesses. One such customer is French news publisher Le Monde, who turned to Amplitude to help them increase their online subscriptions by over 20%.

Amplitude's expansion into the region further highlights the success of the last year in which the company achieved several important growth milestones, including the launch of Amplitude Engage to help teams power targeted campaigns with insights derived from first-party behavioral data, and being recognised in the Forbes Cloud 100 .

Other notable highlights from Amplitude's journey in 2019 included:

Signed 330+ new corporate and enterprise teams

Released 90+ new features and updates for new insights, better data governance, easier collaboration, faster query speed

Revamped Nova , Amplitude's query architecture

, Amplitude's query architecture Launched Scholarship program to support up and coming companies

program to support up and coming companies Hosted its second annual conference Amplify , the largest gathering of product and growth leaders with nearly 2,000 participants

