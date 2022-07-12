Amplience Underpins Successful Launch of Cosmetic Treatment Start-Up selfologi

Key to the success of the launch was a technology stack that could deliver agile content management. Amplience's unified commerce experience platform, which includes Dynamic Content, Dynamic Media and Content Hub were deployed at the start to create a dynamic sitemap and frontend navigation allowing selfologi to shape its offer and soft-launch the site before its official go-live. The company had the opportunity to grow its audience, generate leads, and build rankings in Google prior to launch six months later.

Specified by systems integrator Grid Dynamics and working in tandem with CommerceTools and Algolia, Amplience powers the editorially-driven and educational selfologi platform. Images, videos and analytic workflows were quickly developed to create smart product pages delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Consumers reading an article on a specific treatment can select to read it in English or Arabic and then link to the relevant treatment from practitioners listed on the site before they make the booking. This functionality is enabled by the selfologi taxonomy which is modelled in Amplience. In this way, product and content is categorised consistently so they can be linked to create the experience.

Opting for a MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-Native and Headless) approach has given selfologi the flexibility to iterate rapidly, with product deployments averaging twice weekly and enhancements such as ratings and reviews, new product page designs, and an improved checkout journey contributing to site performance. Since it went live, the brand is now appearing in millions of searches.

"We have developed our online brand quickly based on the structure of our site and how technically well-supported it is," said Rob Pye, CEO at selfologi. "We got the technology choices right from day one, and Amplience helps us to be flexible. This is the key to building the right foundations for success and is driving triple digit rates across key eCommerce metrics."

Testament to the success of the MACH stack, selfologi and Grid Dynamics recently won the MACH Alliance Award for the Best Health/Pharma Project.

James Brooke, CEO at Amplience, said: "The clear-sighted approach adopted by Rob Pye and selfologi and the company's commitment to a fully composable tech stack, has proved to be the key to a phenomenally successful start for the site. They are making full use of the features in our solution to educate and entertain consumers, and to connect them directly with the treatments they desire. This has accelerated lead generation and set a new benchmark for the cosmetic treatment sector."

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Amplience

Amplience is a commerce experience platform that takes the heavy lifting out of digital content, giving your technical and marketing teams the freedom to create digital experiences without limits. The platform's MACH Alliance certified architecture delivers maximum speed, agility and scalability. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and The Very Group.

Visit www.amplience.com for more information.

