Amplience Named A Strong Performer in Agile Content Management Systems (CMS) Report by Leading Industry Analyst Firm

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading headless commerce experience platform today announced that it has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021 report, dated February 22, 2021, by Nick Barber. The report provides an evaluation of the 15 most significant content management system (CMS) providers to help digital experience (DX) and strategy professionals make the right choice.

According to the report: "Brands that create great digital experiences fuel great customer experiences that add to the bottom line…they've turned to technologies like agile CMS that offer a collaborative environment for developers and practitioners, along with the tools that techies and creatives crave, as a more efficient means to deliver the right content to the right channel — at the right stage of the customer journey."

The report continues: "Amplience offers strong capabilities for retailers…after making its name in the retail sector, it's been branching out and has raised an additional $20M in funding since our last evaluation… In addition to selling a CMS, it focuses its effort on headless commerce and powering a broader set of B2C and B2B experiences…Amplience offers strong capabilities in channel support, with superior decoupled delivery capabilities. It also stands out with its front-and back-end components that enable both developers and practitioners. Customer references liked the support they got from Amplience with one reference saying 'training and development has been good, and they have been good about connecting us with peers.' Amplience is a good fit for retail and B2B companies that are focused on modernizing their digital experiences that require a headless-first CMS with tight integrations to commerce platforms."

Amplience Founder and CEO, James Brooke, said: "Digital marketing and ecommerce teams are under huge pressure to perform – and not just because of the global pandemic. Retailers must deliver the mobile-optimised, content-rich online shopping experiences that consumers expect, at a competitive cost, or be left behind. B2B organizations have to rapidly pivot their business models and accelerate the drive to D2C digital channels, while offering a quality of service that matches what customers have come to expect from leading B2C experiences. Headless commerce experience management is the key capability that unlocks those initiatives, and more. We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer. We believe the report accurately identifies our strengths in enabling digital teams to take control of the way they combine content and commerce to create the most compelling cross-channel experiences."

To download a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management System, Q1 2021 report, please visit: https://amplience.com/reports/forrester-wave-agile-cms/

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Our low-code CMS, DAM and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage in content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our customers who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that create deeper, more valuable customer relationships. Amplience supports the industry's transition to Microservice, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) technologies, is MACH certified and an executive member of the MACH Alliance.

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336916/Amplience_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Amplience