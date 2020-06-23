Amplience Joins MACH Alliance Launching Today

Headless content and commerce leader endorses drive to speed innovation through the delivery of agile, composable solutions for enterprises

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, a specialist content management solution vendor for commerce, has today announced that it is putting its full support behind the MACH Alliance, a vendor-neutral, open technology ecosystem that aims to highlight the benefits of modern, flexible best-of-breed enterprise technology stacks to global organisations.

Launching today, the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) Alliance was formed earlier this year with the objective of advocating flexible alternatives to the legacy, monolithic software that has dominated the enterprise sector for many years.

The launch comes at a crucial moment as consumers migrate their digital interaction to mobile devices, voice and chat interfaces, IoT devices, and with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, are transacting online in rapidly increasing numbers. This shift has exposed the limitations of legacy systems which are unable to cost-effectively scale to meet demand or accommodate rapid and necessary changes to the user experience.

The MACH Alliance reflects Amplience's own commitment towards providing customers with digital experiences through a Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless architecture. It clearly identifies vendors who are leading the way in delivering software for multiple use cases from content, commerce, search and merchandising through to front-end-as-a-service, personalisation and order management. It also chimes with the feedback that Amplience's own Advisory Council has provided about what customers are looking for as they make crucial technology decisions for the future.

James Brooke, CEO of Amplience, said: "We've reached a critical inflection point in the evolution of the technology stack that underpins ecommerce and digital marketing. Enterprise buyers are looking for powerful, dynamic solutions that are also reliable and flexible and for too long have had to accept cloud and headless positioning from legacy vendors without any real benefits being delivered. The MACH Alliance not only aims to promote solutions that are proven to be Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless through its membership, it is also committed to demonstrating why it is necessary to move on from the legacy software that is holding up modern businesses. It will give those tasked with designing and building the next generation of digital experience solutions an architectural blueprint and vendor shortlist to work with. This is why we are backing the MACH Alliance and all it stands for."

The MACH Alliance was founded by commercetools, Contentstack, Valtech and EPAM Systems and is open to the technology companies and individual industry experts who share its vision for the future. Amplience provides two MACH qualifying products – Dynamic Content, its next-generation CMS and commerce experience management platform, and Dynamic Media, a digital asset management (DAM) and rich media platform. Further information is available at http://machalliance.org/.

Amplience's content management solutions enable high performance customer-first commerce experiences that deliver engaged customers and increased sales. Amplience fully embraces Microservices, API first, Cloud and Headless (MACH), while also providing powerful line-of-business tools that enable content and ecommerce teams to get their jobs done by making changes in content, not code. Put simply, Amplience enables the freedom to do more for more than 350 of the world's leading ecommerce experiences, including Tumi, Crate & Barrel, Gap, Shop Direct, Liberty London, Mulberry, Nelly, Otto and Boohoo.

For more information on the Amplience platform including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com

