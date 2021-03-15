Amplience Grows Partnerships by 66% as Composable Commerce Drives Change

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, has announced significant global expansion of its partnerships over the last 12 months from 30 to 50 partners.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic and rapid, increased demand for multichannel customer experiences, the company has signed official technology partnerships with fellow MACH Alliance members commercetools, Algolia and Vue Storefront while also forging new agreements with services partners Valtech and Bounteous.

The past year saw a shift in Amplience's ecosystem with the onset of the composable commerce movement – a new trend of digital architecture that touts best-of-breed applications and services delivered as an agile technology stack – expanding beyond traditional eCommerce platforms and systems integrators towards partnerships with providers of front end frameworks, mobile applications, translation services, personalisation specialists and payment providers.

Thom Armstrong, Vice President, Solutions at Amplience, said: "Over the past year we have re-structured and expanded our partnerships to reflect the changes in the market. Retailers want to create engaging experiences across all their channels quickly with the help of SaaS providers and digital agencies, and those organisations are turning to us as a cornerstone of digital architecture to bind it all together."

Amplience's expansion has been evenly balanced between the USA and Europe, however the company has seen separate trends emerging which have shaped its new partnerships and collaborations. In EMEA, retailers and brands have been quicker to adopt composable and headless commerce due to the need to support multiple countries and languages which has driven partnerships with headless eCommerce platforms. In the USA the focus is on flexible front end technology and the ability to create commerce experiences quickly hence agreements signed with front end technology vendors.

The shift towards a more coordinated, integrated and seamless commerce stack was also a factor in Amplience's involvement in the launch of the MACH Alliance in June 2020. The company is a founder and active member of the vendor-neutral, open technology ecosystem that advocates flexible alternatives to legacy, monolithic software. Amplience has worked closely with other members to promote modern, agile commerce systems that lower the point of entry and boost accessibility for smaller retailers.

All of the above culminated in Amplience being recognized as a Strong Performer in the recently published Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems Q1 2021 report. Specific to channel support, Amplience scored a perfect 5/5 for decoupled (headless) delivery capabilities as well as third-party marketplace support.

"While 2020 was a roller-coaster year in so many ways, it also marked consistent and very rewarding growth in our partnerships," said Alison Williams, Business Development Director, North America at Amplience. "Our plan is to double down on the partner program, continue to invest heavily in it, and build an even stronger portfolio that can deliver outstanding solutions for customers in every region in the year to come."

