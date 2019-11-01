Amplience Appoints Industry Leader Pete Daffern as Chairman

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, a specialist content management solution vendor for headless commerce, today announced that Pete Daffern has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

In a career spanning 25 years, Daffern has held CEO and senior executive roles at many highly successful technology ventures based in the US and UK, including the position of President EMEA at NetSuite. Most recently he was CEO of the customer experience measurement vendor Foresee. Daffern is also Operating Partner at Vitruvian Partners, Peakspan Capital and is a Venture Partner at Octopus Ventures.

Speaking about his appointment, Daffern said; "Amplience is that rare opportunity, a UK-based software company with global potential and huge ambition. I've had the pleasure of working with James Brooke and the Amplience team over the past four years as a non-executive-director and have seen the company expand to become one of the leading new-wave vendors in the CMS space. The potential for Amplience to lead this important software category is exciting, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with the team to further accelerate its success."

Jo Oliver, Partner at Octopus Ventures, and one of Amplience's investors, added: "Pete has been an active Venture Partner and highly valued member of the Amplience Board for the past four years. In his new role as Chairman, Pete will bring his considerable experience to bear in supporting the team at this critical time for the company."

James Brooke, CEO of Amplience, said; "We've experienced rapid growth over the past four years as our focus on enabling high performance mobile commerce experiences is driving rapid market adoption. The appointment of Pete Daffern will deliver yet further impetus to our ambitions, as we seek to fully realise the potential of our software to disrupt the CMS category, and build deeper and more valuable relationships with global brands and enterprise retailers.

"The industry's shift to a Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless architecture for digital experiences comes at an ideal time for us. In the last year alone we've experienced triple digit YoY growth in content delivery, assets managed and number of users, and rapid customer expansion, particularly in North America, and I look forward to working with Pete to deliver a truly world-class software company," continued Brooke.

About Amplience

Amplience's content management solutions enable high performance mobile-first shopping experiences that combine rich content and media with personalisation to deliver engaged customers and high sales conversions. Amplience is built Microservices, API first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) and comes with powerful line-of-business tools that enable content teams to transform their productivity. With Amplience, complex experience management is done by making changes to content, not code. Put simply, Amplience enables the freedom to do more. More than 300 of the world's leading brands, including Tumi, Crate & Barrel, Gap, Shop Direct, Liberty London, Mulberry, Nelly, Otto and Boohoo benefit from our specialized content and experience management solutions.



For more information on the Amplience platform including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com.

About Octopus Ventures

Octopus Ventures helps pioneers change the world. The pioneers we back dare to reimagine the future of health, money and deep tech. With £1.2 billion under management, Octopus Ventures is one of the largest VCs in Europe. Our typical investment is from £1 million for Seed to £5 million for Series A and we can follow our investment from a few hundred thousand right up to £25 million. Our team is based in London and New York with Venture Partners in San Francisco, Singapore and China.

The companies we back become a part of this network, with access to a formidable resource of experience and expertise. Octopus Ventures have backed the founding teams of nearly 100 companies including Zoopla, Secret Escapes, Elvie, Depop, Sofar Sounds and Cazoo. Some of our portfolio companies have gone on to join forces with the world's largest businesses including Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter.

SOURCE Amplience