Amphista Therapeutics Appoints CBO, Beverley Carr

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) approaches, today announced the appointment of a Chief Business Officer (CBO), Beverley Carr.

Amphista's CEO Dr Nicola Thompson said, "On behalf of the Amphista team, I am thrilled to welcome Beverley as our CBO. Beverley brings a wealth of business development expertise from an impressive career as a business leader, spanning both global Pharma and Biotech. Beverley's leadership of this strategically important function will be key to ensuring that the full potential of our proprietary next generation TPD technology is captured across therapy areas in order to bring transformative medicines to patients."

Amphista's new CBO, Beverley Carr, commented on her appointment, "I'm delighted to join Amphista's world class team. Amphista is founded on transformational science and I'm looking forward to driving the Company's business development strategy as we execute our mission of building the leading TPD company."

Beverley joins Amphista from Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, where she was CBO. Previously Beverley was Vice President Business Development for the Immunoinflammation Therapy Area at GSK, where she led over twenty transactions for the immune-inflammation therapy area. Beverley has negotiated and closed major deals across all stages of drug discovery and development. She is a scientist by training with an MA and DPhil in chemistry from Oxford University and has an MBA from Cambridge University.

About Amphista Therapeutics

Amphista Therapeutics is focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases including cancer. The company is applying its proprietary Amphista degrader platform to advance new approaches in targeted protein degradation (TPD), which address the challenges faced by the field and to realise the full therapeutic potential of this transformational approach. Founded by Advent Life Sciences, Amphista is a spin-out of TPD expert Professor Alessio Ciulli's labs at the University of Dundee. The company has raised over $60M to date and is funded by leading life science investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, Advent Life Sciences, BioMotiv and Eli Lilly & Company.

