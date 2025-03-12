Amperon Secures Strategic Investment from National Grid Partners to Accelerate AI-powered Energy Forecasting Solutions

HOUSTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperon, a leading provider of AI-powered energy forecasting and analytics solutions, today announced a strategic investment from National Grid Partners, the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid (NYSE: NGG). This investment will further accelerate Amperon's commercial expansion across North America and Europe, enhancing its ability to provide best-in-class AI-powered energy forecasting and market analytics to utilities, independent power producers, and energy market participants.

The investment from National Grid Partners underscores the growing demand for advanced AI-driven solutions that help utilities and energy companies navigate the complexities of modern energy markets. With increasing volatility in power markets and the transition to a more distributed and decarbonized grid, Amperon's platform helps its customers improve grid reliability, manage financial risk, and optimize renewables.

"National Grid Partners offers a wealth of strategic value as an investor," said Sean Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Amperon. "Their deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we continue scaling our operations and expanding our footprint in key energy markets. This investment allows us to accelerate our commercial reach, particularly in the UK, where grid modernization and resilience are at the forefront of the energy transition."

National Grid owns and operates the high voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales as well as the UK's largest electricity distribution network. It also serves more than 20 million people in New York and Massachusetts.

In June 2024, Amperon expanded into 15 European countries, solidifying its position as a leading provider of energy forecasts. The company's AI-powered forecasting models have outperformed many incumbents in accuracy, most notably in France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and the UK, enabling market participants to optimize energy strategies and enhance grid stability. With advanced machine-learning capabilities, improved physics-based modeling, and new weather ensemble features, Amperon continues to invest and improve its accuracy, with an average 10% improvement in accuracy over the last six months.

"As the energy landscape becomes more complex and dynamic, the need for accurate, real-time data and predictive insights has never been more critical," said Raghuram Madabushi, Investment Director at National Grid Partners. "Amperon's AI-driven approach to forecasting is a perfect fit with our vision for a smarter, more resilient grid – and this marks the inaugural investment from our new, $100 million commitment to AI solutions advancing our energy system. We believe Amperon will play a vital role in scaling innovation across utilities, and we see significant potential for their AI-powered solutions to enhance grid operations in both the US and UK."

Amperon has established itself as a trusted partner for energy retailers, utilities, and independent power producers, such as Ørsted, Axpo, AES, and Rhythm Energy, delivering AI-powered forecasts that enable real-time, data-driven decision-making. By providing precise insights, Amperon helps its customers manage resources more effectively and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. Now, with the support of National Grid and National Grid Partners, Amperon will further enhance its product offerings, expand its UK presence, and solidify its position as the go-to platform for energy forecasting services.

About Amperon

Amperon is the leading energy forecasting company, positioned at the intersection of energy data and AI. Founded in 2018, Amperon has become a trusted partner to power and utility companies, delivering demand, renewable generation, and price forecasts. With cutting-edge predictive analytics, seamless data integrations, and premium customer support, Amperon enables customers to enhance grid reliability and optimize asset performance. Committed to grid modernization, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition.

For more information about Amperon, visit www.amperon.co .

About National Grid Partners

National Grid Partners is the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc., one of the world's largest investor-owned energy companies. By providing corporate venture capital, business development counsel and direct integration with National Grid's innovation teams, National Grid Partners is accelerating the energy transition and helping new technologies reach critical scale faster. We also convene the NextGrid Alliance (www.ngalliance.energy), a network of senior innovation executives from more than 120 worldwide utility companies focused on harnessing the industry's latest technologies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, National Grid Partners has offices in Boston, London, and New York. Visit ngpartners.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809160/Amperon_Logo.jpg