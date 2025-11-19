AMPERA LAUNCHES FROM STEALTH MODE TO REVOLUTIONIZE CLEAN ENERGY FOR THE AI ERA

Backed by a Fortune 500 Global Leader in AI, Cloud and Data-Center Infrastructure

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA, a next-generation nuclear energy company, has officially emerged from stealth mode to unveil one of the most advanced subcritical thorium breeder microreactor systems ever developed — purpose-built to power the AI era with compact, emission-free, autonomous energy.

AMPERA's safe and fully containerized nuclear reactor system (PRNewsFoto/AMPERA)

Backed by a Fortune 500 global technology leader in AI, cloud, and data-center infrastructure — with operations spanning more than 100 countries — AMPERA is developing subcritical hybrid fusion–fission microreactors that produce no long-lived waste and require no refueling. Each fully containerized system, available in 15 MWe defense and 30 MWe commercial configurations, delivers continuous 24/7 clean power for AI data centers, defense operations, industrial facilities and remote communities.

Major milestones achieved include:

Establishment of advanced U.S. facilities and active reactor prototype programs

Development of a proprietary TRISO fuel manufacturing platform protected by 66 global patents

Integration of additive manufacturing systems enabling scalable, safe, and cost-efficient production

"Artificial intelligence and national defense require a new class of power — one that's clean, compact, and endlessly scalable," said Brian Matthews, CEO and Founder of AMPERA. "AMPERA exists to amplify clean energy for the AI era — redefining how nations and industries power the future."

By combining additive manufacturing, AI-driven control, and proprietary reactor design, AMPERA's systems achieve unmatched levels of safety, performance, and scalability — transforming what's possible in nuclear energy.

As part of its global expansion, AMPERA will soon open a new regional headquarters in London, strengthening its international presence and partnerships across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

Learn more at www.ampera-x.com

About AMPERA

AMPERA is an advanced nuclear energy company pioneering subcritical thorium breeder microreactor systems for the AI era. Through its proprietary TRISO fuel platform, hybrid fusion–fission architecture, and advanced additive manufacturing, AMPERA delivers scalable, emission-free power for AI, defense, and industrial applications.

