Ampaire and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Lay the Foundations to Advance Electric Aviation

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Ampaire have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for future collaborations.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFI KLM E&M and Ampaire have signed a memorandum of understanding that anticipates bringing the worldwide resources of AFI KLM E&M to the introduction and global support of electrified aircraft. The two companies intend to accelerate the introduction of sustainable aviation by utilizing their respective core competencies. The MoU covers a broad range of mutual interests, from Aircraft Development, Maintenance Training & Support and Data Analytics.

Energize the future with experience

Eco Caravan at Ampaire headquarters in Los Angeles ready for first run of its fully-integrated hybrid-electric propulsion systems. October 7, 2022. The Eco Caravan reduces fuel consumption up to 70 percent and emissions by nearly 100 percent when using sustainable aviation fuel. FAA certification in 2024. Ampaire's advanced fully-electric Tailwind concept aircraft. The nine-seat Tailwind is aerodynamically optimized to make the most efficient use of electric power.

Ampaire, a leader in electric aircraft, is in the process of certifying the nine-seat, hybrid-electric Eco Caravan, with a service introduction planned for 2024. The company intends to expand its product line to larger hybrid-electric aircraft and eventually to fully electric aircraft as that technology becomes technically and economically feasible.

Under the MoU, the companies anticipate developing training for a worldwide network of ground engineers, installing Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) upgrades and, potential component pooling and operational data analysis to ensure optimal support. This groundwork can be extended to collaborate on support of a 19-passenger aircraft.

Kevin Noertker, Ampaire Founder and CEO, stated: "Ampaire and AFI KLM E&M will work together to explore maintenance support for game-changing low-emissions aircraft on a worldwide basis. AFI KLM E&M's powerful global network and strong expertise will give operators everywhere high technical confidence in new propulsion systems. These systems will also provide optimized maintenance costs compared to conventional turbines."

In constant search of innovations and solutions at the cutting edge of technologies, the ambition is to make AFI KLM E&M the preferred partner on maintenance training development for electrical aircraft. It may include the use of modern solutions like augmented reality and virtual reality. The companies are also planning to collaborate on STC installations of Ampaire's hybrid-electric upgrades through the airline's global MRO network.

Ton Dortmans, EVP KLM Engineering & Maintenance, said: "This MoU anticipates a future with expanded new ways of air transportation options hand-in-hand with lower emissions. We have chosen to collaborate with Ampaire because their approach is visionary and also extremely methodical and practical, which means these beneficial technologies can be already introduced in the very near future."

About Ampaire

Los Angeles-based Ampaire was formed in 2016 with a mission to become the world's most-trusted developer of practical, compelling electric aircraft. The company is upgrading existing passenger aircraft to hybrid-electric power—the quickest, most efficient approach to making commercial electric air travel a reality with available technology. The company ultimately intends to offer upgraded and all-new hybrid-electric aircraft, as well as fully electric aircraft. Ampaire technology is scalable to large regional aircraft.

Ampaire has scored a series of industry firsts since the 2019 maiden flight of its Electric EEL technology testbed aircraft. Its EEL market demonstration aircraft has flown nonstop from Los Angeles to San Francisco and the length of the UK. In 2022, it flew a leg of 1,135 miles en route from LA to the EAA Air Venture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. www.ampaire.com

About AFI KLM E&M

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 12,800, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 3,000 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines.

www.afiklmem.com

