AMP 2025: DNAe to unveil latest data from world's first NGS-based, fully automated sample-to-result diagnostic platform

Poster presentations will preview new data from breakthrough bloodstream infection detection and oncology tests running on first-of-its-kind Lilia-SEQ™ platform

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAe, the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) company developing a transformative fully automated, sample-to-report diagnostics platform, today announces that it will be presenting brand-new data on novel testing applications in oncology monitoring, bloodstream infection (BSI) detection and combatting antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting and Expo. AMP 2025 is being held at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, US from November 11th – 15th 2025.

DNAe's NGS-based diagnostic platform – LiDia-SEQ™ – is the world's first system to fully automate the sample-to-result process within a single device. Offering low limit of detection and dramatically faster time-to-result than current lab-based blood culture testing, LiDia-SEQ™ will deliver near-patient NGS testing capabilities to medical teams working across hospitals, STAT labs and clinics. By detecting bacterial pathogens (and associated AMR profile) plus fungal pathogens directly from whole blood samples – at the point-of-need and within hours versus days – DNAe's technology is set to facilitate rapid and accurate testing of patients suspected of serious infections and unlock game-changing testing capabilities in infectious diseases, cancer detection, and beyond.

Samuel Reed, CEO of DNAe, commented: "We're heading to AMP at a hugely exciting phase in the delivery of our LiDia-SEQ™ diagnostic platform, with news of our latest datasets already generating strong interest across the molecular diagnostics community. Our focus now is on completing the development of our flagship BSI/AMR test on the LiDia-SEQ™ platform – a highly sensitive, fully automated test from whole blood samples that will enable rapid detection and identification of life-threatening infections, bringing unprecedented insights to clinicians when every minute matters."



Poster Presentations at AMP 2025

Direct Detection of Bloodstream Pathogens from Whole Blood using the LiDia-SEQ™ Platform: The First, NGS-Based Sample-to-Result Platform

Category: Infectious Diseases

Presenter: Stephanie Barnes – Scientist, NGS Assay Development, DNAe

Date: Friday November 14th 2025, 9:15am – 10:15am EST

Innovative technology to automate and improve the detection sensitivity of ultra-low frequency mutations directly from blood liquid biopsies

Category: Solid Tumors

Presenter: Jarrett Killpack – Future Applications Development Lead, DNAe

Date: Saturday November 15th 2025, 9:15am – 10:15am EST

About DNAe (www.dnae.com)

DNAe is commercializing its pioneering semiconductor sequencing technology for healthcare applications where rapid point-of-need diagnostics are of critical need, including infectious disease and cancer testing and monitoring. It is developing the LiDia-SEQ™ system, a user-friendly, direct-from-specimen platform that performs genomic analysis on a microchip, to provide comprehensive, actionable information to clinicians in a matter of hours, versus days. DNAe's initial focus is on infectious disease diagnostics, starting with a groundbreaking test for bloodstream infections (BSI) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which uses whole blood specimens to directly detect and identify infections that lead to sepsis. This will provide clinicians with actionable information to help select the appropriate antibiotics to treat the disease. A pipeline of follow-on tests is in development for viruses and cancer testing and monitoring. DNAe has received "Breakthrough Device" designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its pioneering platform and first test.

A private company, DNAe has operations in London, UK and Carlsbad, CA, USA. DNAe has received funding from The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop its diagnostic platform, initially for antimicrobial-resistant infections. DNAe's major shareholder is Genting Berhad, a Malaysian-based global investor with a growing portfolio of investments in cutting-edge life sciences companies.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201600017C.