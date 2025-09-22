Amorepacific Presents AI-based Skin Science Innovations and Findings at IFSCC Congress 2025

Unveiling AI architecture for virtual makeup, skin prediction algorithms, and fresh perspectives to skin aging research

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 35th International Federation of Societies of Cosmetics Chemists (IFSCC) Congress held in Cannes, France from September 15 to 18, Amorepacific unveiled innovations and research findings on topics including AI-driven virtual makeup, skin prediction algorithms, and advanced analyses of skin microbiomes and metabolites.

Myeongjin Goh from the Amorepacific R&I Center presents “Development of the Generative AI-based Pipeline Architecture for Advanced Virtual Makeup” at the 35th IFSCC Congress.

Established in 1959, the IFSCC Congress is the world's largest cosmetics science conference serving as a forum for leading cosmetic researchers around the world. This year's event, themed "The Future is Science," featured two oral presentations and five poster presentations by Amorepacific researchers, aimed at further accelerating biological research on aging and integration of AI in driving scientific advancements.

Namely, Researcher Myeongjin Goh from the Amorepacific R&I Center presented "Development of the Generative AI-based Pipeline Architecture for Advanced Virtual Makeup." Co-developed with Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, the technology leverages generative AI and image generation techniques tailored for makeup applications. It enables precise analysis of facial shapes and features, and utilizes extensive data on makeup trends to recommend personalized styles, offering users realistic experiences of AI-recommended virtual makeup colors and styles.

Researcher Eunbi Ko delivered a presentation titled "Application of a Skin Prediction Algorithm for Personalized Skincare Services with Clinical Outcomes." Conducted at Amorepacific's in-house customer research center City Lab, the study validated skin improvement results through AI-based skin prediction algorithms and customized skincare programs. Building on the 'Future Skin Prediction Algorithm' and 'Customized Skincare Solution' first presented at the 2022 IFSCC Congress in London, the research proved effectiveness based on real customer reviews and clinical trials.

In a poster presentation titled "Integrated Analysis of the Age-related Microbiome and Metabolites in Korean Women's Skin," Researcher Kil Sun Myoung shared insights from an integrated analysis of skin microbiomes, physiological traits, and metabolites of Korean women across different age groups. Identifying age-specific skin traits, the research revealed that microbiome profiles among women in their 20s and 60s were not divided into two, but three distinct clusters — offering a fresh perspective on research into skin aging.

Byung-Fhy Brian Suh, CTO and Head of Amorepacific R&I Center, said, "Amorepacific is advancing toward its 2035 vision, centered around the company's 'Ageless' and 'AI First' strategies. The Amorepacific R&I Center will deeply integrate AI technology across all areas of research and development to expand the boundaries of skin science and set new standards for future innovative beauty."

