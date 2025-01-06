Amorepacific Named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree

'WANNA-BEAUTY AI,' an Innovation Award Honoree in the AI category, is a voice-activated chatbot application that leverages generative AI to help customers discover their ideal makeup looks and experience personalized virtual try-ons. The application first analyzes skin tone, facial features, and proportions with user photos. The AI solution, trained with data from makeup artists, then offers makeup recommendations and virtual try-ons. Users can also virtually try on someone else's makeup on their faces, all done conveniently through a voice consultation interface.

The patented solution, developed to provide tailored makeup for individual customers, incorporates Amorepacific's image diagnosis technology and the AI image generation technology co-developed with KAIST. 'WANNA-BEAUTY AI' will be showcased at the Venetian Expo Innovation Awards Showcase.

Amorepacific will also unveil its latest beauty technologies at CES. The company's proprietary technology 'AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution' will be incorporated into Samsung Electronics' 'MICRO LED Beauty Mirror' and showcased at the Samsung Electronics' First Look booth. Combining camera-based optical skin diagnosis with contact-type skin diagnosis, the 'AI Skin Analysis Solution' can offer in-depth skin diagnosis and care recommendations.

In addition, the new 'Skin Light Therapy 3S' from Amorepacific's beauty device brand makeON will be showcased at the booth. The device will be launched in March 2025, with a dedicated app seamlessly integrated with the 'AI Skin Analysis & Care Solution.'

Amorepacific Group Chairman Kyungbae Suh will attend this year's CES events to visit Amorepacific's Innovation Awards showcase and new technology reveal. He will be touring exhibitions across various sectors and reviewing Amorepacific North America's business with Giovanni Valentini, President of Amorepacific North America.

