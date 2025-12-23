Amorepacific Museum of Art Announces 2026 Exhibition Program

Opening in April, APMA, CHAPTER FIVE – FROM THE APMA COLLECTION brings together a broad spectrum of contemporary art with special emphasis on the key trajectories and shifts within Korean contemporary art. Featuring approximately 50 works by over 40 artists—including David Hockney, Rose Wylie, Kiki Smith, Gala Porras-Kim, Nam June Paik, Lee Bul, Lee Ufan, and Koo Bohnchang—the exhibition offers paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations that provide a comprehensive overview of the museum's contemporary art collection.

In September, the museum will unveil the first institutional survey in Asia of Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood (b. 1977). Wood is widely recognized for his bold use of color, flattened perspectives, and densely patterned surfaces. Working from personal photographs, family archives, found images, and his own surroundings, he transforms familiar subjects into compositions that are at once intimate and psychologically charged. The exhibition traces key themes that have shaped Wood's world, presenting approximately fifty paintings and thirty works on paper spanning more than two decades of his career.

Through these two contemporary art exhibitions, Amorepacific Museum of Art offers audiences an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of today's art. A range of on-site programs designed to deepen engagement with the exhibitions will be announced via the museum's website and Instagram.

[2026 Special Exhibitions]

Exhibition Title Exhibition Dates APMA, CHAPTER FIVE – FROM THE APMA COLLECTION April 1, 2026 (WED) – August 2, 2026 (SUN) Jonas Wood September 1, 2026 (TUE) – February 28, 2027 (SUN)

