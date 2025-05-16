Amorepacific and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's Joint Research Program 'NBRI' Participants Present Latest Findings

Skin anti-aging and immunity effects of Amorepacific's two proprietary ingredients,

'RE.D Flavonoid' and 'Senomune' revealed at the 2025 SID Annual Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific has demonstrated the efficacy of its two proprietary ingredients in improving skin aging and immune response through the NBRI program, jointly operated with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The findings were presented at the 2025 SID (Society for Investigative Dermatology) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, last week.

Results from RE.D Flavonoid application test, presented at the 2025 SID Annual Meeting, showing notable improvements across significant signs of skin aging, including fine lines, skin texture, pores, radiance, and pigmentation, with substantial changes in skin texture and radiance Visual representation of test results, presented at the 2025 SID Annual Meeting, showing Senomune, a saponin component from green tea extract, counteracting the effects of particulate matter (PM)

NBRI (New Beauty Research Initiative) is a collaborative research program that Amorepacific has maintained with the Department of Dermatology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine since 2022. The two organizations conduct multifaceted research cooperation on skin aging. At this year's SID meeting, NBRI program participants Professor Anna Chien's research team presented the efficacy of Amorepacific's bio-flavonoid ingredient, RE.D Flavonoid, and Professor Martin Alphonse's research team presented the benefits of the green tea-derived ingredient, Senomune.

Professor Anna Chien's team confirmed that RE.D Flavonoid, derived from the camellia plant, effectively improves photo-aging symptoms on the face and neck area without irritation. Notable improvements were observed across significant signs of skin aging, including fine lines, skin texture, pores, radiance, and pigmentation, with substantial changes in skin texture and radiance appearing from the eighth week of use. This research was based on long-term results from North American consumers of diverse ethnicities who used RE.D Flavonoid for six months. The study indicates that RE.D Flavonoid works by blocking signal transmission in skin aging and inhibiting collagen damage, which is crucial for skin elasticity.

Professor Martin Alphonse's team revealed that Senomune, a saponin component from green tea extract, mitigates immune cell damage and inflammatory responses caused by particulate matter (PM). The team also confirmed the potential for Senomune to reduce immune aging and chronic inflammatory reactions due to external environmental factors by balancing the metabolic functions of immune cells. This research was conducted using peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) from humans, and researchers observed reduced stress responses in immune cells to environmental harmful elements in groups pre-treated with the ingredient.

Dr. Suh Byung-fhy, CTO and Head of Amorepacific's R&I Center, stated, "The ongoing NBRI collaborative research program for Skin Longevity of our global customers provides a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the scientific excellence of Amorepacific's slow-aging skincare technology," adding, "Amorepacific will continue to focus on beauty solution research aimed at activating the skin's fundamental recovery capabilities beyond mere symptom improvement."

The Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) is an organization dedicated to advancing the sciences relevant to skin disease and has held annual meetings since its establishment in 1937. At this year's 82nd conference, more than 1,600 researchers, clinicians, and dermatology residents from around the world gathered to present over 1,200 of the latest skin research findings.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689041/Image1_Amorepacific_Results_from_RE_D_Flavonoid_application_test.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689042/Image2_Amorepacific_Test_results_showing_Senomune_counteracting_the_effects_of_particulate_matter__P.jpg