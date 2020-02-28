AMO Pharma to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference
28 Feb, 2020, 14:00 GMT
LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMO Pharma Limited ("AMO Pharma"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on rare, childhood onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options, today announced that its management will present a corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Boston, MA.
About AMO Pharma
AMO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working to identify and advance promising therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases in patient populations with significant areas of unmet need, including rare and severe childhood onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options. In addition to developing AMO-02 for congenital myotonic dystrophy, the company is progressing AMO-01 as a clinical stage treatment for Phelan McDermid Syndrome and AMO-04 as a clinic ready potential medicine for Rett Syndrome and related disorders. AMO-02, AMO-01 and AMO-04 are investigational medicines that have not yet been approved for the treatment of patients anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit the AMO Pharma website at http://www.amo-pharma.com/.
Contacts
Media:
Bill Berry
Berry & Company Public Relations
212.253.8881
bberry@berrypr.com
