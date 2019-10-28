Ammonium Sulfate Market to Reach a Market Size of $3.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
28 Oct, 2019, 13:00 GMT
NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report, Global Ammonium Sulfate Market, published by KBV research, The Global Ammonium Sulfate Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.05% CAGR during the forecast period. The Solid market dominated the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market by Product in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Liquid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2019 - 2025).
As a current state of agriculture, the fertilizers play a very important role in influencing the yields. Also, with the rising awareness regarding the most appropriate ingredients of fertilizers the fertilizers are wisely selected. Further, with the growth in demand of packaged food the food additives with ammonium sulfate are experiencing growth in demand.
Based on application, the ammonium sulfate market is segmented in Fertilizers, Industrial, Food Additives and other applications. The Fertilizers market garnered the largest market share in the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market by Application in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominant position in market till 2025; thereby, reaching a market size of $3,078.2 Million by 2025, rising at a growth rate of 4.7 % CAGR during the forecast period. The Industrial market would experience the fastest growth of 6.9% CAGR during (2019 - 2025).
The Asia Pacific market contributed the major revenue share of 37.2% to the Global Food Additives Market by Region in 2018, and is estimated to attain a market value of $66.4 Million by 2025, growing with a growth of 7.5 % during the forecast period. Growing population and growing income level of middle and upper class consumers across regions is contributing in the growth of retail market. Owing to this, manufacturers are offering wider range of products across industries thereby leading to the growth in various sectors such as textile, food, leather goods. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ArcelorMittal S.A., Sumitomo Corporation, Lanxess AG, Merck Group, Arkema S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung) and BASF SE.
Scope of the Study
Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Solid
- Liquid
By Application
- Fertilizers
- Industrial
- Food Additives
- Other Applications
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Lanxess AG
- Merck Group
- Arkema S.A.
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
- BASF SE
