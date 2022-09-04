Amman Academy in Jordan joins Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools

Amman Academy marks Nord Anglia's first school in Jordan

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, a leading premium international schools organisation and the world's largest provider of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, today announced that Amman Academy in Jordan has joined its family of schools.

Founded in 1991, Amman Academy is Nord Anglia's first school in Jordan and its sixth school in the Middle East. Globally, Nord Anglia now operates 81 schools across 32 countries.

Amman Academy Jordan

Amman Academy is one of the top international schools in Jordan and the world, and was recognised as an IB world school in 2006. It is a Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 private IB day school, teaching ages 3 to 19 bilingually in English and Arabic. Amman Academy is one of the few schools in Jordan authorised to offer the IB Diploma Programme, Middle Years Programme (MYP), and the Primary Years Programme (PYP).

The school is located in the heart of West Amman in the popular neighbourhood of Khalda. Its students achieve impressive grades and in 2022 the school's average International Baccalaureate score was 40.4 (global average: 31.9). In 2022, 60.4% of students achieved more than 40 points whilst 13.3% of Amman students achieved a perfect score of 45 points out of 45.

Amman Academy's students are regularly accepted into the world's top universities in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, including Oxford, Cambridge, University College London, Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and McGill.

The school is equipped with some of the finest facilities in the region including a brand-new, state-of-the-art 437-seat theatre called the "Amman Academy Theatre" which is a first-of-its-kind theatre and considered a cultural landmark in the community.

Other impressive facilities include an indoor pool, outdoor basketball courts, a gymnasium and two soccer fields, and a recently completed expansion, increasing the school's 1,650-seat campus to 2,000.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're delighted that Amman Academy has chosen to join our growing global family of schools. Amman Academy has a well-earned reputation for high-quality teaching and outstanding academic results as shown by their impressive 40.4 IB average. We're looking forward to welcoming our new students, their families, and teachers to Nord Anglia Education."

Munzer Fahoum, Director of the School, said: "Over the last 31 years we have built a strong reputation for academic excellence, and becoming part of Nord Anglia Education will only strengthen and enrich the education we provide our students. It's an exciting day for our school community and we could not be prouder to be joining the Nord Anglia family."

Amman Academy's more than 1,200 students join over 70,000 other Nord Anglia learners worldwide, with access to unforgettable, world-class learning opportunities that include collaborations with world-leading institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, and MIT. Students also have access to Nord Anglia's Global Campus, a technology-enabled learning platform connecting them to thousands of their peers worldwide.

The school's teachers will benefit from Nord Anglia's world-class professional development programme. This includes online learning through Nord Anglia University, leading training programmes with MIT and Juilliard, and Nord Anglia's exclusive Master's Degree in International Education with King's College London.

