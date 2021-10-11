AMIRO Launches Travel Tumbler Sized Air Purifier LX ARP1 with Countless Features into European Market

1. Portable Size: The Air purifier is a similar size to a tumbler which could be easily put into a bag or cup holder in car. Size: 7.8 x 7.3 x 17.5 cm

2. 3 filtration levels: Consists of a fine pre-filter, excellent HEPA and activated carbon filter. 3 filtration stages filters air dust and improves the air quality in your room. Activated carbon filter neutralizes unwanted cooking and smoking odors.

3. Efficient cleaning: With a combination filter and ionizer, the air purifier can effectively filter fine dust particles, pollen, mites, and neutralize smoke, cooking smells and formaldehyde which releases negative ions into the air to cleanse any contaminants.

4. Promotes a healthy lifestyle by removing up to 99.97 percent of common airborne allergens, therefore, ideal for allergy sufferers, or asthma or nasal congestion, pet owners, smokers, and children.

5. Quiet Operation: Low noise output at 15 - 20dB cleans the air while sleeping, quiet operation at low speed ensures undisturbed sleep.

6. Easy to use: With USB power cable for portable use, suitable for small areas and spaces such as home, smoking rooms, offices, kitchens, and the car.

"The AMIRO portable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed for indoor use to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits," said Roland Menken, president of MEROTEC GmbH. "At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer, healthier and more convenient, it's important that we're able to offer solutions that add measurable value."

Link: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0956LWH45

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657063/Image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657064/Image2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657065/AMIRO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AMIRO