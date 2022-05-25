Amines Market Will Reach USD 21370 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 4.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amines market is segmented by Type - Ethanolamines, Alkylamines, Fatty Amines, Specialty Amines, Ethyleneamines, by Application - Agricultural Chemicals, Cleaning Products, Gas Treatment, Personal Care Products, Petroleum, Water Treatment, Others. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Amines market size is estimated to be worth USD 16220 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 21370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Amines Market Are

The amines market is expected to grow due to increasing adoption in end-user industries, including Agricultural Chemicals, Cleaning Products, Gas Treatment, Personal Care Products, Petroleum, and Water Treatment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AMINES MARKET

The demand for agricultural chemicals is expected to propel the Amines market forward. Amines are used to make fertilizers in the form of ammonium salts, which are the acidic form of amine. These fertilizers are easily absorbed by the soil because they are water-soluble. Rice and sugarcane, for example, use the ammonium form of these fertilizers directly. Other plants rely on the gradual conversion of absorbed ammonium ions to nitrates.

The Amines Market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for amine gas treatment in refineries, petrochemical plants, natural gas processing plants, and other industries.

Amine gas treating, also known as amine scrubbing, gas sweetening, and acid gas removal, is a group of processes that remove hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and carbon dioxide (CO2) from gasses using aqueous solutions of various alkylamines (commonly referred to simply as amines). When various fuel gasses produced in a refinery are burned, an amine system (olamine system) removes hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide, preventing air pollution.

For tough jobs in the kitchen and bathroom, amine oxides and alkyl betaines are chlorine-bleach compatible. They can work well with anionic surfactants and can be formulated at a variety of pH levels. In the pH range of most home care formulations, betaines and amine oxides are compatible with anionic surfactants. Thus the use of Amines in Cleaning Products is expected to further drive the market growth.

Furthermore, to protect the steam and condensate return system piping, water treatment professionals typically use neutralizing and filming amines. To reduce corrosion, neutralizing amines are added to most applications to neutralize the carbonic acid and raise the pH of the condensate. This is in turn expected to drive the growth of the amines market.

AMINES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Ethanolamines is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Ethanolamines are widely used in detergents, gas sweeteners, building and construction additives, cutting oils, crop protection, and a variety of other products.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Manufacturing, energy, construction, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are expected to drive product demand in emerging countries like China, India, and South Korea over the forecast period.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Valuates Reports