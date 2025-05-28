AMINA Bank Emerges as Switzerland's Fastest-Growing Crypto Bank with 69% Revenue Surge

Assets under management soar 136% to $4.2B following strategic transformation

ZUG, Switzerland, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMINA Bank AG, a global crypto bank licensed in Switzerland, is pleased to announce its record financial performance for 2024, cementing its position as Switzerland's fastest-growing crypto bank. The bank has demonstrated outstanding growth with a 69% surge in revenue to USD $40.4 million and a remarkable 136% increase in assets under management (AUM) to $4.2 billion. The results validate the business' strategic transformation toward a global, client-first crypto banking leader.

Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA Bank said, "Our global, client-first strategy has delivered exceptional results in 2024 and proves how the market responds when you put your clients at the centre of your business. I'm incredibly proud of our team's tenacity and focus, which led to quarterly profitability in Q4 2024 – a pivotal milestone that confirms the value of our approach. With our current group geographical footprint – spanning multiple jurisdictions, offering 24/7 trading capabilities, and maintaining zero default in our lending book over five years – we are uniquely prepared to support our clients through the fast-paced changes of the crypto industry."

Alongside its significant revenue growth, AMINA's self-funded approach and operational excellence in the past three years has placed the bank at a sustainable competitive advantage. This strategy delivered $801 million in net new assets (NNAs) in 2024 along with 40% growth in derivatives revenue driven by client demand for risk management solutions.

Significant technology investments have been made under the new CTO leadership to develop a proprietary crypto banking platform and a modern online and mobile experience, all launching later this year. Supported by a scalable and API-driven architecture, these platforms support B2C, B2B, and B2B2C models while delivering seamless secure client integration and rapid adaptability to market demands, ensuring both AMINA and its clients remain agile, as the industry continues to evolve.

Alongside these technology investments, AMINA's strategic partnerships with major players in both Web3 and traditional finance have reinforced its position as a key bridge between traditional and digital finance. Collaborations with industry leaders have fueled the bank's growth by expanding its product capabilities and market reach.

"Our strong financial fundamentals underpin this exceptional growth trajectory, demonstrating our strength and agility to support our clients through any market conditions," added Mike Foy, CFO of AMINA Bank. "AMINA's Liquidity Coverage Ratio is 228%, up from 219% in 2023. In addition, our CET1 capital ratio, which compares a bank's capital against its risk-weighted assets, is more than double the regulatory requirement at 34%, despite an increase in risk-weighted assets as a result of our expansion."

With the acceleration of institutional adoption and demand for regulated solutions, AMINA has established itself as an essential infrastructure provider at crypto's critical inflection point. The demand for AMINA's institutional-grade risk management has never been higher, attracting almost 20 B2B2C partners including some of Europe's largest private banks, with expectations to reach 30 partners by year-end. AMINA's foundation in Switzerland has enabled remarkable international expansion, with revenue from its Abu Dhabi operations growing 150% year-over-year and Hong Kong accelerating by 570%. Across all jurisdictions, demand for banking services has increased significantly, resulting in the doubling of its banking revenue year-over-year.

In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Firm License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM to Advise on Investments or Credit, Arrange Deals in Investment, Arrange Credit and Arrange Custody for Professional Clients as defined in the Conduct of Business ("COBS") Rulebook. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC").

Note: All percentage changes are presented as year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise specified.

AMINA CEO Franz Bergmueller is available for interview

About AMINA — Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, AMINA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry. In August 2019, AMINA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer license from FINMA. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services, combined with the highest security standards, make AMINA's value proposition unique. AMINA operates globally from its regulated hubs in Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong to offer fiat and crypto services to progressive investors, traditional and crypto-native alike, whether individuals, corporates, or institutions.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded AMINA their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the 'Digital Startup of the Year' category, and LinkedIn listed AMINA as one of the Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland. In 2022, AMINA won the Digital Assets Offering or Service at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards, and the bank was also recognised for its product offering SEBAX and won the Best ETP of the Year award at the Swiss ETF Awards 2022. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com