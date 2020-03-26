Amid Growing Global Health Crisis, NHS Partners With Headspace To Provide All Employees Free Subscriptions To Curb Rising Stress And Anxiety

Facing increasing demand and pressure on the UK healthcare systems amid COVID-19, the NHS (National Health Service) is teaming up with Headspace to provide mental health tools and resources to all 1.2 million healthcare providers and employees

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headspace , a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, announced today it is offering free subscriptions to all 1.2 million healthcare providers and employees of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) who are facing increased demand and stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its scientifically validated meditation and mindfulness app, Headspace has been shown to reduce stress , increase resilience , and reduce burnout .

Rich Pierson, Co-Founder and CEO of Headspace, comments: "This is an extraordinary moment in time as we face an unprecedented global health crisis. COVID-19 has put our health professionals at the NHS under enormous pressure and they are undoubtedly experiencing mounting stress and anxiety as the situation rapidly evolves. As a Brit myself, I know first-hand the incredible work our NHS does, which is why the Headspace team is working to do all we can to support those on the front lines."

Beginning today, any NHS employee can get a free subscription to Headspace Plus by visiting www.headspace.com/nhs and enroll using their NHS email. All subscribers will get free access to all 1200+ hours of meditation and mindfulness content through December 31, 2020. Additionally, internal NHS "Wellbeing Leads" will have access to Headspace for Work's specially-curated workplace toolkit and content hub. This includes tools and resources designed to inspire and support NHS employees in caring for their mental health.

The program coincides with the roll-out of NHS Chief People Officer, Prerana Issar's, 'People Plan', which is a long-term initiative designed to support those in the NHS, signaling mental health as a significant area of focus.

Headspace and the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust are currently conducting the largest workplace wellness study into the effects of Headspace on NHS staff wellbeing. Headspace also recently announced that it will be providing free Headspace Plus subscriptions to all healthcare professionals working in public health settings in the US through 2020 to address rising levels of stress and burnout during the global COVID-19 pandemic, on top of its existing partnership with the American Medical Association, American System of Health Pharmacists and Healthy Nurse Healthy Nation, an initiative of the American Nurses Association.

Healthcare professional burnout has been identified as a major issue to address due to its adverse impacts for both healthcare professionals and patients. Research shows mindfulness meditation can positively impact many of the factors related to burnout, including stress and depression. Headspace research specifically shows 14% reduction in burnout after only four sessions among health care professionals and 12% reduction in stress for medical students after 30 days.

In addition to its efforts to help healthcare workers in the US and UK, Headspace has also unlocked a free "Weathering the storm" collection in-app, a free selection of meditation, sleep and other experiences designed to support consumers around the world during the COVID-19 outbreak. The collection is available in the "Explore" tab and is available for users worldwide.

