AMI and KERNO Forge Strategic Agreement as KERNO Opens Its Enterprise-Class Manufacturing Facility for an Exclusive End-to-End Production Tour

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, a global leader in dynamic firmware, formalized a major technology licensing agreement with KERNO the UAE's enterprise-level IT hardware manufacturer, during an invite-only tour of its upcoming manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) on February 10. The agreement underscores growing momentum behind the Middle East's ambitions to strengthen sovereign IT infrastructure, diversify industrial capabilities, and attract high‑value technology investments.

KERNO Enterprise is a pioneering UAE manufacturer of enterprise IT infrastructure, recently introduced its first ready‑for‑production enterprise server units, backed by a significant investment and announced during the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's Make it in the Emirates platform. The company specializes in regional server assembly, hardware integration, and customized deployments for enterprise and data‑center clients across the Middle East.

Under the agreement, KERNO Enterprise will manufacture servers built on licensed AMI Aptio® V and MegaRAC® SPX technologies and planning to implement firmware security through Tektagon® supporting next‑generation silicon platforms. This collaboration strengthens regional supply chain resilience and accelerates the delivery of advanced server infrastructure locally, supporting the UAE's continued leadership in digital transformation, cloud services, and data‑center expansion.

"AMI is proud to partner with KERNO to deliver end‑to‑end platform firmware solutions, from Aptio and MegaRAC to Tektagon security. We are committed to supporting KERNO's 'Made in the Emirates' vision and their ongoing innovation roadmap," said Imran Ahmad, Chief Sales Officer, AMI.

"Working with AMI supports our mission to build robust, secure, and enterprise-grade server platforms locally and accelerating the UAE's ambitions in high-value digital infrastructure manufacturing. By combining global expertise with local execution, we aim to bring technological sovereignty to the UAE's and reinforce its position as a trusted hub for next-generation IT manufacturing," said Chris Caswell, Founder & CEO of KERNO.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit www.ami.com .

About KERNO

Kerno Enterprises is the first world-class, enterprise-level IT hardware manufacturer established in the United Arab Emirates, headquartered in Dubai. As a national industrial initiative, KERNO localizes the development and production of mission-critical digital infrastructure, supporting national security, technological sovereignty, and the UAE's long-term industrial strategy. KERNO supports the UAE's strategic visions, including Operation 300bn, In-Country Value (ICV), and Make It in the Emirates, by localizing the design, development, and production of mission-critical digital infrastructure such as enterprise servers, AI servers, and data storage systems.

