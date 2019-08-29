Amerigo Partner Schools Receive Straight A's from Niche

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Niche Best Schools in America rankings are out, and all eleven of the high schools within Amerigo Education's network of United States high schools earned grades of A or A+.

Niche is the leading platform for finding information, facts, ratings and user reviews for schools, colleges, cities, towns and neighborhoods across the United States. Each year, Niche updates the rankings and grades, based on user reviews and current data.

Three schools in the Amerigo network earned an A+ rating: Carmel Catholic High School (Chicago area), Cretin-Derham Hall (Minneapolis-St. Paul in, Minnesota) and Justin-Siena High School (Napa, CA). Eight Amerigo network schools earned an A rating: Bishop Montgomery High School ( Los Angeles, CA), Lexington Catholic High School (Lexington, KY), Marian Catholic High School (Chicago area), Mater Dei Catholic High School (San Diego area), Red Bank Catholic High School (Red Bank, NJ), Saint John Paul II Academy (Greater Miami area, FL), St. Pius X High School (Houston, TX), and St. Patrick-St. Vincent Catholic High School (San Francisco area, CA).

"These excellent rankings from Niche demonstrate that Amerigo Education only selects top-tier schools that offer superior academic programs to ensure consistent experience and outcomes across all locations," said Craig Pines, Amerigo's Chief Executive Officer. "These schools have selected Amerigo to manage their international student program as a result of our unique comprehensive boarding approach which guarantees that our students from around the globe are safe and have access to the academics, facilities, extracurriculars and experiences that prepare them to succeed in high school, university and beyond."

Amerigo Education provides a comprehensive boarding program for international high school students who are seeking an academically rigorous U.S. education within a holistic, safe residential community. The program emphasizes not just academic success, but also personal development to help our students become global citizens. Amerigo focuses on Education, Excellence and Engagement by providing students with access to high-quality U.S. high schools and a residential atmosphere where they have access to cultural immersion experiences, English Language Learning (ELL) support, and the unique Amerigo University Advantage program to prepare each student for acceptance to highly selective universities.

Amerigo supports international students at premier U.S. high schools with a holistic and supportive approach that emphasizes excellent academic outcomes and personal development. We help international students seeking a preparatory education in the United States thrive both in and out of the American classroom. Combining a nurturing boarding environment, supplemental academic support, English language development, and an approach oriented around successful college outcomes, Amerigo prepares students with the skills, values, and care required to succeed in high school, at the university level, and beyond.

