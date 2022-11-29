Americas Data Center Colocation Market to be Worth USD 10.6 Billion by 2027. Industry Insights and Competitive Analysis 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center colocation market in Americas is to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2022-2027. Virginia is considered the data center capital of the world. It is the largest contributor to data center floor space in the Americas and added more than 3 million square feet in more than 15 data center facilities. Virginia is followed by Georgia and California. Colocation service provider Switch is the major contributor to the area, with around two million square feet, followed by Cologix and STACK Infrastructure.

Americas Data Center Colocation Market

The region has a presence of technical parks, special economic zones, and free trade zones that provide investment support or tax incentives in the development of data centers across the region. Some industrial parks include Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRI) and Elk Grove, Industrial Park. The Americas data center colocation market by area is expected to reach 8,495 thousand square feet by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.17%.

Data Center Colocation Market in Americas Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 10.6 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 7.75 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 5.34 % Market Size - Area (2027) 8 Million Sq. Ft Market Size – Power Capacity (2027) 1,317.5 MW Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region Geographic Analysis North America and Latin America Countries Covered US, Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and Other Latin American Countries Market Dynamics Tax incentives, increase in colocation investment, renewable energy drives data center growth, adoption of IoT & big data and smart city developments, and rising deployment of submarine and inland cables Competitive Landscape The business overview, service offerings, and key news Companies Profiled in the Report Prominent Colocation Investors: CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, GTD Perú, HostDime, IPXON Networks, Lumen Technologies, NTT Global Data Centers, OData, QTS Reality Trust, Scala Data Centers, Switch, and Vantage Data Centers Other Prominent Vendors: 365 Data Centers, Aligned, American Tower, Ava Telecom, CloudHQ, Cologix, Compass Datacenters, COPT Data Center Solutions, CoreSite, Cyxtera Technologies, DartPoints, DC BLOX, EdgeCore Internet Real Estate, EdgePresence, Element Critical, eStruxture Data Centers, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), Flexential, GIGA Data Centers, InterNexa, Iron Mountain, Millicom, Prime Data Centers, Quântico Data Center, Sabey Data Centers, Skybox Datacenters, STACK Infrastructure, Stream Data Centers, T5 Data Centers, Telmex, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, and Vapor IO New Entrants: AUBix, Cirrus Data Services, DāSTOR, Eastlink, EdgeX Data Centers, Enovum Data Centers, Gatineau Data Hub, Intermarket Properties, Novva, PointOne, QScale, Quantum Loophole, and Yondr Page number 401 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3557

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request for free sample report now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3557

In the Americas, investments in submarine cables have increased considerably over the years, with the government and enterprises continuously strengthening fiber infrastructure for better connectivity with other countries. Several telecommunication providers and hyperscale data center operators invest in cables to improve network connectivity within the country. The adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT technologies has strengthened the need for strong fixed broadband connectivity in the last five years. Along with submarine cables, the market is also witnessing a growth in data storage and connectivity demand due to the growing inland connectivity options.

The North American data center market leads growth in the overall industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale operators, enterprises, and government agencies. Investments in North America are driven by the availability of land, governmental support, data protection laws, and tax incentives by the state governments. In North America, the U.S. dominates the Americas data center colocation market, followed by Canada, with increased investments from colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities, adopting redundant power backup infrastructure. Northern Virginia, Georgia, California, Texas, Arizona, Ontario, Montreal, Toronto, and Richmond are favorable destinations for investors in North America.

In Latin America, countries like Brazil are witnessing the rapid adoption of renewable energy, which leads to the growth of the facilities; in Mexico and other Latin American countries, the demand for centers was driven by the growth of the gaming industry and the special economic zones.

The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment will increase the number of connected devices, leading to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further increasing investments in edge data centers across regions for low latency and ease of accessibility to data device-to-device communications. American Countries have deployed 5G network services, and some are on a 5G trial basis. AT&T, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, TELUS, Rogers Communications, Bell, SaskTel, Nokia, SubTel, Alvis, Claro, Antel, Entel, and Ericsson are some of the companies which are involved in the deployment of the 5G network services across the region.

In the Americas, countries such as the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Uruguay have commercially deployed 5G network services. Additionally, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, and other Latin American countries are in the stage of 5G planning, trials, and yet-to-deploy commercial services during the forecast period.

Prominent Colocation Investors

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

GTD Perú

HostDime

IPXON Networks

Lumen Technologies

NTT Global Data Centers

OData

QTS Reality Trust

Scala Data Centers

Switch

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Vendors

365 Data Centers

Aligned

American Tower

Ava Telecom

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgePresence

Element Critical

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

Millicom

Prime Data Centers

Quântico Data Center

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

STACK Infrastructure

Stream Data Centers

T5 Data Centers

Telmex

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vapor IO

New Entrants

AUBix

Cirrus Data Services

DāSTOR

Eastlink

EdgeX Data Centers

Enovum Data Centers

Gatineau Data Hub

Intermarket Properties

Novva

PointOne

QScale

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download the free Sample Report.

Market Segmentation

Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Columbia



Other Latin American Countries

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Related Reports:

Europe Data Center Colocation Market - The Europe data center colocation market is estimated to reach USD 11.75 billion by 2027 from USD 8.20 billion in 2021. The key factors driving the Europe data center colocation market are the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, growing adoption of district heating systems, growing adoption of district heating systems, increase in sustainable initiatives, growing innovative technologies, and rising adoption of advanced IT infrastructure.

APAC Data Center Colocation Market - The APAC data center colocation market size by investment was valued at USD 12.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.23 billion by 2027. With the construction of additional data centers, local colocation providers in each country also increase their presence, thus boosting the market growth.

Latin America Data Center Colocation Market - The Latin America data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to cross USD 1 billion in 2027 from USD 850 million in 2021. The Latin America data center colocation market is witnessing significant growth in procuring lithium-ion UPS systems. Most edge facility deployment will include single-phase lithium-ion UPS and monitored and switched PDUs. Therefore, the emergence of edge facilities will significantly boost market growth.

Data Center Colocation Market - The global data center colocation market size is expected to reach USD 43.18 billion by 2027 from USD 29.59 in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The market witnessed supply chain-related challenges, impacting the timely deliverable of infrastructure in 2021 across IT infrastructure and support infrastructure providers. Vendors have taken several measures to ensure the timely supply of their products, reducing the impact to a greater extent. In addition, the invasion of Russia over Ukraine also created uncertainty across the European region, which created supply chain issues and oil shortages that led to delays in the operation of facilities. Also, most economies worldwide are facing high inflation rates and unemployment which is likely to impact the construction and growth of the data center colocation market.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957581/Americas_Data_Center_Colocation_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence