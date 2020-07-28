American Wave Machines Announces PerfectSwell® Boa Vista in São Paulo

"JHSF is constantly innovating its real estate portfolio and Boa Vista Village will be one of our crown jewels," said Thiago Alonso, CEO of JHSF. "We are very proud of working hand-in-hand with AWM and are completely aligned with their culture of integrity and innovation. We look forward to transforming the sport of kings together."

"It's an honor to work with the excellent people at JHSF. With Golf and Tennis as part of the project, PerfectSwell® fits perfectly into the grand vision at Boa Vista Village," said Mike Lopez, AWM Senior Vice President responsible for Global Strategy. "Our vision for a global network of high performance surf pools is materializing with São Paulo adding a key location to AWM's expanding network."

About JHSF

JHSF Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the real estate industry. The Company is involved, through its subsidiaries, in the development, purchase and sale, as well as lease of residential and commercial properties; the construction and operation of shopping centers; the provision of administration and contract management services, and the operation of hotels, tourist activities, and operation of a business aviation airport. For more information visit jhsf.com.br

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines is the leading surf technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219553/BoaVistaRenderingAnnotated.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg

