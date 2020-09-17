American Society of Hematology and Elsevier announce new publishing partnership

Founded in 1958 and with more than 17,000 members from nearly 100 countries, ASH serves both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases. The Society's partnership with Elsevier will support its mission to promote research, clinical care, education, training, and advocacy throughout the global hematology community.

"We are excited about this new partnership that will expand the reach of the most important research in hematology published in ASH's two journals," said ASH President Dr. Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH, Associate Director of the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "This new collaboration offers new opportunities and the ability to leverage Elsevier's state-of-the-art technology to support publishing that drives dissemination that will ultimately improve patient outcomes, while ensuring the journals retain complete editorial independence."

Underpinned by a spirit of partnership and collaboration, Elsevier is committed to the continuity of the journals' rigorous editorial process and service in general and contributing to the further growth of Blood and Blood Advances, which have already achieved worldwide prominence in the field.

Kumsal Bayazit, Elsevier CEO said: "We are delighted that ASH has selected Elsevier as its publishing partner. By bringing together the expertise that ASH has created over the years with Elsevier's content and data capabilities, we aim to support haematologists in their critical efforts to improve outcomes for patients with blood diseases."

The journals will be able to take advantage of additional reach and capabilities offered by Elsevier as a top-tier publisher, with a suite of robust tools for authors, industry-leading platform technology, sophisticated analytics and services, and maximized dissemination of content.

With an Impact Factor of 17.543 (2019), Blood is the most highly cited peer-reviewed publication in the field of hematology. It provides an international forum for the publication of original articles describing basic laboratory, translational and clinical investigations in hematology.

Elsevier will digitize and host all issues of Blood back to its inception in 1946 on its ScienceDirect platform, which means the entire backfile will become searchable. Blood will continue to have an open archive, with articles becoming publicly available for all to read after one year. Current-year issues will continue to be available through standalone subscriptions (outside of collections of journals), as before when Blood was self-published.

Launched in 2016, Blood Advances is a semimonthly online-only, medical journal that publishes peer-reviewed original articles, which are open for all to read. With an Impact Factor of 4.584 (2019), Blood Advances covers all aspects of hematology, including disorders of leukocytes, both benign and malignant, erythrocytes, platelets, hemostatic mechanisms, vascular biology, immunology, and hematologic oncology.

About the American Society of Hematology (ASH)

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) is the world's largest professional society of hematologists dedicated to furthering the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the blood. For more than 60 years, the Society has led the development of hematology as a discipline by promoting research, patient care, education, training, and advocacy in hematology. ASH publishes Blood (www.bloodjournal.org), the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field, and Blood Advances (www.bloodadvances.org), an online, peer-reviewed open access journal. www.hematology.org

About Elsevier and society partnerships

Elsevier has long partnership records with over 600 learned scientific societies and works with organizations worldwide to support them in their mission of education support of the scientific communities. This includes support for global open science such as the partnership with Next Einstein Forum to launch the pan-African open access journal Scientific African. www.elsevier.com/books-and-journals/societies.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

