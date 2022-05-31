American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) launches its eLibrary on Impelsys' iPC Scholar 3.0

CHICAGO and BANGALORE, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys, a leading global provider of digital transformation solutions, announced the launch of ASABE's new eLibrary on its iPC Scholar 3.0 platform. ASABE - a global leader in promoting sustainable technology and practices, will migrate over 17000 assets, including its internationally recognized scientific and research publications, standards, textbooks, annual meeting papers, and more, to the new platform.

The first phase of the migration process has gone live with journals and will soon be followed by ASABE's other publications. The new eLibrary on iPC Scholar 3.0 platform accentuates an enhanced user experience for ASABE's individual and organizational members.

Joseph Walker, director of publications at ASABE, said, "We will be able to host and distribute our journals to multiple types of subscribers with the iPC Scholar 3.0. The platform will provide our customers with an intuitive user experience, easy navigation, and content discovery. With this launch, we are looking forward to migrating all our content and digital assets to the iPC Scholar 3.0 platform."

As an intelligent content delivery platform, the iPC Scholar 3.0 is a 'ready-to-deploy' journal solution and caters to all aspects of content management, distribution, and monetization. A white-label solution that represents an organization's brand effortlessly, it is a unified solution for publishing valuable content like journals and other digital research content.

"We welcome ASABE to the iPC 3.0 community of innovative future-ready societies. iPC Scholar 3.0 is one of the most comprehensive content delivery platforms for societies and associations and will help ASABE to empower its members to improve their research with easy and quick access to relevant content. We are excited about many new possibilities in the future, working with ASABE and enabling them in their digital transformation journey," said Mahesh Chikodi, Vice President of Products & Platforms at Impelsys.

Impelsys is exhibiting at The Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP) 44th Annual Meeting at #booth 611 from June 1 - June 3, 2022.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a market leader in providing cutting-edge platforms and technology services to leading enterprises, education providers, publishers, and content aggregators worldwide. We complement our solutions repertoire with services spanning eLearning, application support, digital marketing, and content engineering.

With more than 20 years of experience, 1,000+ experts, & over 2500 tailormade solutions built for our clients, Impelsys has helped organizations evolve, transform, and stay relevant to the changing industry trends. Impelsys is a CMMi Level 3 company and has a global footprint, with offices in the US - New York, Netherlands, Portugal, and India - Bangalore, Mangalore.

About the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers

ASABE is an international scientific and educational organization dedicated to the advancement of engineering applicable to agricultural, food, and biological systems. Founded in 1907 and headquartered in St. Joseph, Michigan, ASABE comprises members in more than 80 countries.

