American Power Systems, Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Alternator Series

New alternators provide more power at both lower and higher RPM, allow for faster charging

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has launched an all-new, groundbreaking high-output alternator series providing more output across the board at both lower and upper RPM. In addition, the increased power output at lower RPM means faster charging capability at lower speeds, including at idle.

The Ultra Performance at Idle (UPI) series is APS' next-generation line of alternators. The new alternators share the same weight, size, and other mechanical specifications as APS' HPI series but with higher output at both upper and lower ranges of the RPM output curve. This means the new alternators offer the same form and fit for all vehicles APS products serve.

"This is a game-changer in the ever-evolving mobile power market," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "Our customers have asked for more power, and we've heard them loud and clear."

Available in 12-, 24-, and 48-volt models, the UPI series offers six different configurations from 165 amps to 390 amps at output.

While the new UPI high-output alternators offer more power at both ends of the RPM spectrum, they can start generating voltage at lower RPM, which translates to quicker battery charging. This early activation reduces the dependency on high RPM for effective charging, making it possible to maintain optimal battery levels even during low-speed operations.

This is especially useful for vehicles in an idling scenario or in city driving where vehicles often run at lower speeds. By generating power earlier, it also helps keep the battery charged more efficiently and reduces the risk of undercharging. Electrical components can work more reliably, improving overall performance and reducing the chances of electrical failures.

For technical specifications, please visit APS' website.

About American Power Systems, Inc. (ISO 9001:2015)

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. To date, APS products have been used on more than 10,000 vehicles across multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and Australia.

