American Journal of Psychiatry Publishes Data From Alkermes' Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 Weight Study of ALKS 3831 in Patients With Schizophrenia

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the publication of results from the phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 clinical trial of ALKS 3831 (olanzapine/samidorphan) in the peer-reviewed publication, American Journal of Psychiatry. ENLIGHTEN-2 was a six-month study evaluating the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in 561 patients with stable schizophrenia. Positive topline data from the ENLIGHTEN-2 study were first reported in November 2018.

The full manuscript, titled "Effects of Olanzapine Combined With Samidorphan on Weight Gain in Schizophrenia: A 24-Week Phase 3 Study," is now accessible online. External publication authors include: René Kahn, M.D., Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (corresponding author); Christoph Correll, M.D., Barbara and Donald Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; and John Newcomer, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"The publication of the ENLIGHTEN-2 data in a peer-reviewed journal represents an important milestone for the ALKS 3831 development program and demonstrates Alkermes' dedication to expanding the body of research on schizophrenia treatment," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer at Alkermes. "Alkermes remains committed to developing and bringing to market potential new medicines that may help people living with serious mental illness and their families."

ENLIGHTEN-2 is the second of two key studies included in the ALKS 3831 ENLIGHTEN clinical development program. ENLIGHTEN-1, the first phase 3 study, evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ALKS 3831 compared to placebo in patients experiencing an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia. Positive topline data from the ENLIGHTEN-1 study were first reported in June 2017 and full results were later published in the peer-reviewed publication, Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.1

A New Drug Application (NDA) for ALKS 3831 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Nov. 15, 2020.

About ALKS 3831

ALKS 3831 is an investigational, novel, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. ALKS 3831 is composed of samidorphan, a novel, new molecular entity, co-formulated with the established antipsychotic agent, olanzapine, in a single bilayer tablet.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a serious brain disorder marked by positive symptoms (hallucinations and delusions, disorganized speech and thoughts, and agitated or repeated movements) and negative symptoms (depression, blunted emotions and social withdrawal).2 An estimated 2.4 million American adults have schizophrenia,3 with men and women affected equally.

About Bipolar I Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in a person's mood, energy and ability to function. Patients with this brain disorder may experience debilitating mood shifts from extreme highs (mania) to extreme lows (depression). Bipolar I disorder is characterized by the occurrence of at least one manic episode with or without the occurrence of a major depressive episode, and affects approximately one percent of the adult population in the United States in any given year.4

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's commitment to developing and bringing to market new therapeutic options that may help people living with serious mental illness and their families; the potential therapeutic and commercial value of ALKS 3831 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder; and the expected timing of the FDA's PDUFA target action date for the NDA for ALKS 3831.

