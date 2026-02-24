American Book Publisherz: 81-Year-Old American Veteran Spencer Wainright III Releases Jon, Kallie & Boo Saga to Inspire Children Globally

Wainright, who has a background in public service with over a decade spent volunteering with Putnam Fire Rescue REHAB 111, has drawn from his deep sense of duty to create a series that highlights everyday heroes. The saga follows Jon and Kallie, a senior couple dedicated to helping those in need, and their extraordinary dog, Boo (also known as Delilah), who serves as their moral compass. The series aims to teach children that true heroism is not about physical strength but about how well you listen to and care for others.

"Reaching 81, I realized the most important legacy I can leave isn't just a story, but a message of faith and service," said Wainright. "Being a hero isn't about how big you are; it's about answering the call to help and showing kindness in the smallest of ways."

The saga begins with A Dog Called Boo, which introduces a small black pup with a divine gift—he can understand human speech and sense the unspoken needs of people. In Hurricane Stranger, the series takes a deeply personal turn as Wainright recounts his own experience during the devastating Category Five Hurricane Irma. The book describes a miraculous encounter with a stranger on a rain-soaked highway, an event that played a significant role in saving Wainright's family and deepened his commitment to serving others.

The stories are not only about heroism but also about resilience and the power of community. Wainright hopes to encourage young readers to embrace the values of empathy, listening, and service, qualities that can help build stronger, more compassionate communities.

Watch a video featuring Wainright's story and mission here.

Global Distribution & Recognition

The Jon, Kallie & Boo Saga has already made a significant impact worldwide. Available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats, the series is now accessible to readers globally. The books have been prominently featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York City, marking a notable milestone for the series. In addition to the Times Square recognition, Wainright will soon appear on the Spotlight Podcast, where he will discuss the themes of the series and the impact it has had on readers. An international launch event for the series is also scheduled in London this March.

The recognition of the Jon, Kallie & Boo Saga highlights Wainright's ongoing efforts to share his message of faith and resilience. With his books now available worldwide, Wainright is positioned to continue sharing his story and inspiring children and families across the globe.

Honoring First Responders & Everyday Heroes

Wainright's books are also a tribute to first responders, law enforcement, and other community members who sacrifice their personal time and safety to protect others. His focus on "helpers" highlights the often-overlooked heroes of everyday life and emphasizes the importance of service over personal gain. Through his writing, Wainright seeks to honor these individuals and encourage young readers to look for heroes in their own lives, whether they be teachers, parents, or community leaders.

"I've always believed that heroes are the people who show up in the hardest times without asking for anything in return," Wainright said. "These books are meant to honor them and motivate children to be the kind of person who helps others, just as Jon, Kallie, and Boo do in the stories."

About Spencer Wainright III

Spencer Wainright III is a disabled American Veteran and former volunteer firefighter. His career in public service was followed by a transition into writing, where he has found a new way to honor the values that have shaped his life: service, resilience, and faith. Through The Jon, Kallie & Boo Saga, Wainright shares his passion for inspiring others, particularly children, to understand the power of kindness and the importance of looking out for one another.

For more information about The Jon, Kallie & Boo Saga, or to request review copies or interviews, visit spencerwainright.com.

Media Contact

Country: United States

Media Contact: Robert Garcia

Company: American Book Publisherz

Email: robert.garcia@americanbookpublisherz.com

Phone number: +1 747 240 4103

Website: www.americanbookpublisherz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905284/American_Book_Publisherz.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905285/American_Book_Publisherz.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905286/American_Book_Publisherz.jpg