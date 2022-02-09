Amenity Kits Market Size Worth $47.44 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 1.3% | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amenity kits market size is expected to reach USD 47.44 million by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2028. The promotion of luxury travel by celebrities and popular sportsmen, maintenance of a hygienic surrounding, and increasing spending on luxury travel are driving the industry. Moreover, the growing population and rising disposable income are contributing to the market growth.

The first class segment dominated the market by accounting for over 50.0% share in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The majority of the middle-class population prefers to travel by first class, considering the cost of travel and services offered. Amenity kits with basic and essential elements offered to first-class passengers during travel are driving the segment.

Key Insights from the report:

Europe dominated the market for amenity kits and accounted for over 30.0% share in 2020. Multiple tourist spots and business and manufacturing hubs compel the customers to travel

By transportation, the airlines segment held the largest share of more than 70.0% in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Discounts offered and a price war in the airline industry are positively impacting the growth of passengers

Some Key Factors Driving the Global Amenity Kits Market:

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are positively contributing to the market revenue. The established entertainment sector and business and manufacturing hubs attract visitors, which, in turn, will drive the industry demand over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are maintaining their brand image and customer loyalty by offering innovative designs of amenity kits, considering customer requirements, and analyzing consumer behavior patterns. Key players in the market are offering amenity kits, which include various elements such as lotions, creams, lip balm, mouth wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, blankets, neck pillows, eye masks, earplugs, loungewear, slipper, socks, magazines, hand sanitizer, toiletries, fragrances, snacks, mineral water, and toys, considering the travel class of passengers.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Amenity Kits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Class (Business, First, Economy), By Transportation (Airlines, Premium Trains, Cruise Ships), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"

Global Amenity Kits Market Segmentation:

Million Insights has segmented the global amenity kits market on the basis of class, transportation, and region:

Amenity Kits Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Business



First



Economy

Amenity Kits Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Airlines



Premium Trains



Cruise Ships



Others

Amenity Kits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Amenity Kits Market

4Inflight International Limited

Aire Inflight FZE

Amko Group International Ltd.

AVID Products, Inc.

Buzz Products

Clip Limited

InflightDirect

Orvec International Limited

ZIBO RAINBOW

