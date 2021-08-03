Amcor to partner with Michigan State University to power innovation and talent in sustainable packaging

- Leading school of packaging and leading packaging company announcing a new partnership

- Investment of over $10m furthers Amcor's long-term commitment to developing the next generation of packaging professionals

- MSU's School of Packaging will use contribution to establish an Endowed Chair of Packaging Sustainability and to fund facility upgrades

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC) and Michigan State University's (MSU) School of Packaging today announced a new partnership, reflecting the parties' shared commitment towards future talent, greater innovation and responsible packaging.

Amcor plans to invest over $10 million in MSU's School of Packaging – the largest investment in the history of the university's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR), under which the School of Packaging sits. The funding, which forms part of Amcor's commitment to supporting the next generation of responsible packaging talent, will be used to help the school further its high academic standards and enable facility modernization upgrades that ensure students have access to state-of-the-art technology.

The partnership between these two leading organizations will also support the creation of an Endowed Chair of Packaging Sustainability to drive forward further research and innovation in the topic.

Ron Delia, Amcor CEO, said,

"This is an important investment in the future of the packaging industry, which will be defined by responsible, sustainable packaging solutions. MSU already attracts the greatest talent in the industry and Amcor is committed to fostering the boldest thinkers as they make ground-breaking advancements in more sustainable packaging solutions."

The breakout investment is the latest example of Amcor's strategy to drive innovation and identify new avenues for growth as it continues to advance responsible packaging. Amcor is partnering with a range of organizations to create packaging that is designed to be recycled or reused and implement new technologies that make its manufacturing more efficient, which makes its employees more productive and safer.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said, "We are grateful to Amcor for its recognition of MSU's leadership in packaging education and our commitment to sustainable innovations. Together, we will ensure that the industry remains well equipped with global talent and leadership to meet the challenges of providing packaging that keeps food and medicines safe while furthering the circular economy."

The School of Packaging was named by Universities.com as the top packaging program in the nation and the school supports industry-advancing research in sustainable polymers, packaging life cycle analysis and fresh food packaging. For more information about the partnership, visit https://www.amcor.com/media/news.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University has been working to advance the common good in uncommon ways for more than 165 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU focuses its vast resources on creating solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges, while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

About MSU School of Packaging

The MSU School of Packaging is the first school of packaging in the United States and the largest packaging program in the country, with nearly 700 undergraduate and graduate students. It is the only school that offers a Ph.D. program in packaging, boasting 10,000 alumni worldwide.

Additional quotes

Matt Daum, PhD., director of the School of Packaging added, "Amcor has a reputation for quality, excellence and innovation, and has best-in-class research capability with sustainability experts around the globe. With Amcor, we are excited to create a partnership that leverages and enhances the School of Packaging's global reach and expertise in packaging sustainability research. Our alumni can feel confident we are poised to continue providing the packaging community with thought leadership and best-in-class packaging education."

Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., MSU Provost commented, "As the first program of its kind, MSU's School of Packaging has a longstanding track record of providing high-quality education for students in the discipline of packaging and conducting research that advances the science and technology of the packaging industry. This gift will help MSU remain a leader in educating an innovative group of future packaging industry professionals and entrepreneurs."

