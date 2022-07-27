Amcor recognized for best-in-class sustainability practices

ZURICH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been awarded the gold EcoVadis medal for its industry-leading sustainability practices. This award highlights Amcor's extensive sustainability work, and places Amcor among the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and in the top 1% of companies in its sector regarding sustainable procurement.

David Clark, vice president of sustainability at Amcor, said, "EcoVadis provides an important and unbiased assessment to organizations looking to maintain more sustainable supply chains. Amcor's gold award recognizes the high aspirations and quality of our corporate sustainability program and our leadership role in the industry. We know customers look for partners who share their values and hold the highest standards, which the EcoVadis gold medal confirms."

The objective of the EcoVadis assessment is to measure a company's sustainability performance across the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and procurement. The assessment focuses on 21 issues based on international standards. In addition to completing the assessment annually and sharing results with customers, Amcor also requests its strategic and critical suppliers to complete EcoVadis assessments, to maintain high standards and manage risk within its supply chain. Amcor's gold medal underlines the commitment it has made to more sustainable packaging and is supported by its investment in research and development every year, enabling the creation of innovative packaging designs with reduced environmental impact.

To learn more about Amcor's sustainability commitments and innovations, click here. For more information on the EcoVadis assessments, click here.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The Company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.

SOURCE Amcor