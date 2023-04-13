Amcor first flexible packaging company to offer certified-circular plastics in Australia and New Zealand

ZURICH, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has placed its first commercial order of certified-circular polymers leveraging ExxonMobil's Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling for use in packaging for the Australian and New Zealand market. The order will make Amcor the first flexible packaging company to offer certified-circular plastics in this market, which supports partial displacement of fossil-based feedstock and meets growing consumer demand for plastic circularity.

Using its Exxtend™ technology, ExxonMobil offers certified-circular polymers with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification that are identical to polymers made from conventional fossil feedstock. The certified-circular polymers can be used in existing applications, that otherwise require the use of virgin resins.

Amcor's Sustainability Director, Asia Pacific, Richard Smith, said this order is another step toward helping its customers achieve circularity of their flexible packaging in Australia and New Zealand and meet Australia's National 2025 Packaging Targets:

"We are excited to provide our customers in Australia and New Zealand access to this important resource, and to contribute to developing more sustainable solutions that help our customers and their brands continue to meet consumer needs."

Kwee-Lin Chan, General Manager, Asia Pacific Advanced Recycling and Sustainability at ExxonMobil, said: "We are proud to work with Amcor to bring a new certified-circular solution to the ANZ market. We look forward to continuing our work with Amcor to develop products that deliver exceptional performance, while also supporting the circular economy."

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC).

