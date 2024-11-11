Amcor AmFiber™ paper-based packaging receives European patent

ZURICH, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been granted a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier, affirming the unique attributes of its AmFiber™ portfolio. AmFiber™ Performance Paper is a high-barrier, paper-based solution that delivers recyclability and high-speed customer line performance for food- and healthcare-grade packaging.

Amcor's AmFiber Performance Paper is a high-barrier, paper-based solution that delivers recyclability and high-speed customer line performance for food- and healthcare-grade packaging. Amcor has been granted a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier, affirming the unique attributes of its AmFiber portfolio.

The European patent recognizes AmFiber Performance Paper's innovative barrier materials and patterned sealable material, which provides a unique combination of functional attributes for paper-based packaging.

Currently on store shelves across the globe, the AmFiber portfolio is suitable for a wide range of applications including snacks and confectionary, dry culinary and beverage, meat, dairy, home and personal care and more.

"With its superior barrier properties, high performance and excellent runnability, AmFiber Performance Paper is an ideal choice for brands across the globe seeking recyclable paper-based packaging solutions," said Ilya Syshchikov, vice president of Amcor's Global Product Management AmFiber. He added, "Receiving the European patent is acknowledgment of Amcor's leadership in paper-based packaging development and is an important step toward creating a circular economy."

Amcor is committed to delivering packaging innovation and more sustainable solutions across a variety of materials. Learn more about Amcor's AmFiber paper-based solutions and read its 2024 Sustainability Report for details on Amcor's commitment to circularity.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553211/Amcor_AmFiber_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553212/Amcor_AmFiber_2.jpg