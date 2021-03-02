Ambu Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Groundbreaking Single-use Flexible Endoscopes

Ambu's industry-leading technology addresses the traditional challenge of expanding endoscopy procedures while ensuring the devices are safe, affordable, and accessible. Its single-use flexible endoscopes are sterile and patient-ready out of the package, eliminating the risk of patient cross-contamination. Importantly, its innovative platform—with its aView and aBox all-in-one video displays—does away with the traditional video endoscopy tower size and expense. By combining multiple single-use endoscopes with versatile displays, hospitals can own a cost-efficient, compact, and portable platform.

"The aScope™ 4 Broncho portfolio features three sizes of bronchoscopes, ensuring clinicians have a suitable instrument for any of the varying ICU and OR procedures enabled by the aScope™. The aScope™ 4 Broncho can also be utilized with the company's proprietary integrated sampling system, the BronchoSampler, which is a safe, one-handed, one-clinician alternative for specimen sampling," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Ambu looks to differentiate its device from reusable solutions while also adhering to strict reliability and quality standards of the CE and the US FDA and adapting to growing market demands for innovation."

Ambu's unparalleled supply chain prowess allows it to meet the demand surge, making it a reliable partner to hospitals during this period of uncertainty. The company has caused an innovation paradigm shift in endoscopy by rapidly accelerating the introduction of technologies with shorter product life cycles. It has also outperformed competitors with a focus on innovation and high-scale, low-cost manufacturing. Ambu is now developing its fifth-generation bronchoscope, innovating and improving every new iteration, and taking advantage of the rapid technology advancements within image sensors, materials, AI, and image enhancement.

"A vital part of Ambu's success is building strong and cooperative relationships with its customers and partners. It is on contract with all four major group purchasing organizations in the US. Its recent contract expansions gave 90% of US hospitals access to Ambu's complete line of single-use endoscopes while 98% of US hospitals have access to Ambu's rhinolaryngoscopes, bronchoscopes, and cystoscopes," noted Zhebrouski. "Ambu emphasizes building trust and credibility in the medical community and ensuring high-quality outcomes."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ – the world's first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

