Ambient Light Sensor Market Expected to Reach $2.02 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The ambient light sensor market is driven by several factors, including an increase in the demand for smartphones and consumer electronics, the surge in adoption of these sensors in automotive displays, and the development of new sensor technologies.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ambient Light Sensor Market By Output Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global ambient light sensor industry generated $761.04 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.02 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.4 % from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10192

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

96 - Tables

86 - Charts

286 - Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The market for ambient light sensors is expected to witness substantial expansion during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as an increase in the demand for smartphones and consumer electronics, as well as the growing adoption of these sensors in automotive displays. Additionally, the development of new sensor technologies is expected to further benefit the ambient light sensor market. However, low current output presents a significant restraint to the growth of the ambient light sensor market during this forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $761.04 million Market Size in 2032 $2.02 billion CAGR 10.4 % No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments covered Output Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for smartphones and consumer electronics Growing adoption in automotive displays Opportunities Development of new sensor technologies Restraints Low current output

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Ambient Light Sensor market. Initially, the market was adversely affected by supply chain interruptions and slowdowns in manufacturing activities. These early stages of the pandemic saw a notable deceleration in market growth, reflecting the widespread disruptions in global economic activities.

However, the move toward remote work and an increased dependence on digital platforms led to a surge in demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This shift positively impacted the market for ambient light sensors as the pandemic brought an increased focus on health and wellness, particularly in terms of eye comfort and minimizing eye strain. This led to a further escalation in the demand for ambient light sensors in these devices.

The Digital segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

By output type, the digital segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total revenue in the global ambient light sensor industry in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. It is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 11.49% from 2023 to 2032. The segment's remarkable growth is primarily attributed to the increasing integration of these sensors in advanced technologies. Digital ambient light sensors are essential in a wide range of applications due to their high precision, compatibility with digital systems, and adaptability in smart devices and automotive systems. This widespread applicability and technological alignment drive their significant market growth.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10192?reqfor=covid

The Automotive segment is projected to have the highest share by 2032

By application, the automotive segment emerged as the market leader in the global ambient light sensor market in 2022, holding one-third of the market share. Simultaneously, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.34% from 2023 to 2032. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing integration of these sensors in advanced vehicle technologies. This growth is driven by the rising demand for adaptive lighting systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the progression towards autonomous vehicles. Ambient light sensors enhance safety and comfort by improving visibility and reducing glare, making them indispensable in modern automotive designs and fueling their rapid market growth.

North America garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America dominated the ambient light sensor market revenue in 2022, representing over one-third of the global market share. This dominance is driven by its advanced technological infrastructure, robust presence of major tech & automotive companies, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 13.16% from 2023 to 2032, due to its strong electronics manufacturing sector, significant investments in smart city projects, and rapid technological advancements in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10192

Leading Market Players:

Broadcom Ltd.

ams-OSRAM AG

Acuity Brands, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ambient light sensor market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, new product development, and collaboration, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Industry Developments:

January 2022 - Panasonic launched a flagship OLED TV, the LZ2000. The TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes. It features a new ambient light sensor that adjusts the picture quality based on the time of day. The TV also has a new Auto AI mode that detects the type of content being watched and optimizes the picture and sound quality accordingly.

October 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology launched a new AEC-Q100 qualified ambient light sensor, the VEML6031X00, designed for automotive and consumer applications requiring high sensitivity in dark environments. It offers exceptional light detection from 0 lx to 228 klux without needing correction formulas, making it ideal for applications like display backlight control, infotainment systems, and interior lighting. The VEML6031X00 caters to a wide range of markets, from automotive to telecommunications and medical industries.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the ambient light sensor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall ambient light sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and ambient light sensor market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The ambient light sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark financial competency.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the ambient light sensor market.

The report includes the share of key vendors and ambient light sensor market trends.

Procure Complete Report (286 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3Ro0DnZ

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Image Sensor Market Expected to Reach $87.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032

Machine Sensor Market Projected to Grow $35.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Anticipated to Garner $37.4 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031

Sensor Market is Estimated to Attain $345.77 Billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028

Time of Flight Sensor Market Projected to Hit $13 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg