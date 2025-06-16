amber Launches First-Ever Global Student Housing Fest - Now Live

PUNE, India, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- amber , a global student housing solutions provider, has launched the industry's first-ever global 'amber Student Housing Fest', live from June 15 to June 30, 2025. This fest aims to help students book their accommodation early, while securing massive savings with limited-time offers, exclusively available on amber's platform during the fest.

This first-of-its-kind fest is designed to offer maximum benefits for students moving to the UK/Ireland, Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France and Spain. Students will get access to limited-time, amber-exclusive offers including a cashback of over £300, and unmissable deals like laundry vouchers, free transport card, free airport pickup, and other lifestyle offers, worth up to £1000 in combined value.

Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Goel and Madhur Gujar, amber is a leading global student accommodation platform headquartered in Pune, India. With 1M+ beds listed and a presence across 7 countries, amber helps students from 150+ nationalities book long-term housing securely in top study destinations.

"We're launching the industry's first-ever student housing fest. The idea came from wanting to help students get maximum savings and avoid price hikes near move-in months like August & September, especially in the UK region. Our focus during the fest is to provide students access to exclusive, limited-time deals that offer maximum value when they book a home from a variety of verified student housing listings on amber, spread across world's top study destinations," says Madhur Gujar, CBO & Co-Founder, amber.

Various top operators have signed up for the fest. During the fest, amber's extensive network of over 1,000 strategic global education consultation firms will actively engage with more than 200,000 international students, highlighting the benefits of early bookings.

Founded in 2017 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Saurabh Goel and Madhur Gujar, amber was born out of the necessity to streamline the intricate process of locating student accommodations abroad.

Since its inception, amber has experienced remarkable growth and evolution. With a $21 million funding boost, amber expanded into multiple new markets while doubling down on product innovation and growth optimisation. Today, amber stands as a leading global student housing platform—partnering with PBSAs, universities, and education consultancies worldwide. The platform hosts over 2 million verified student housing listings across 140+ cities, 25+ countries, and 6 global regions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711348/amber_Housing_Fest.jpg